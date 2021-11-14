'Deeply sorry': UK's Sharma offers apology for last-minute changes to climate deal
>> Reuters
Published: 14 Nov 2021 02:12 AM BdST Updated: 14 Nov 2021 02:12 AM BdST
Britain's president of the COP26 climate conference, Alok Sharma, said on Saturday he was "deeply sorry" for how the gathering concluded with last-minute changes on the wording about coal.
His voice breaking with emotion after hearing from vulnerable nations which expressed their anger over the changes to the text, he said: "May I just say to all delegates I apologise for the way this process has unfolded and I am deeply sorry."
"I also understand the deep disappointment but I think as you have noted, it's also vital that we protect this package."
