Home > World

'Deeply sorry': UK's Sharma offers apology for last-minute changes to climate deal

  >>  Reuters

Published: 14 Nov 2021 02:12 AM BdST Updated: 14 Nov 2021 02:12 AM BdST

Britain's president of the COP26 climate conference, Alok Sharma, said on Saturday he was "deeply sorry" for how the gathering concluded with last-minute changes on the wording about coal.

His voice breaking with emotion after hearing from vulnerable nations which expressed their anger over the changes to the text, he said: "May I just say to all delegates I apologise for the way this process has unfolded and I am deeply sorry."

"I also understand the deep disappointment but I think as you have noted, it's also vital that we protect this package."

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories