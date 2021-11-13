France marks sixth anniversary of terror attacks in Paris
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Nov 2021 06:45 PM BdST Updated: 13 Nov 2021 06:45 PM BdST
France has marked the sixth anniversary of the night in Paris when Islamic State militants killed 130 people in coordinated strikes against a concert theatre, bars, restaurants and a football stadium.
Prime Minister Jean Castex and other officials stood in silence to remember the victims of the attacks on the Stade de France stadium, bars, restaurants and the Bataclan concert hall on Nov. 13, 2015.
Twenty men went on trial on September in connection with the deadliest attack in peacetime France.
Salah Abdeslam, a 32-year old French-Moroccan man, is believed to be the only surviving member of the group suspected of carrying out the attacks after other members blew themselves up or were killed by police during the attack.
The other 19 suspects in the trial stand accused of helping to provide guns and cars or of playing a role in organising what has been called "France's 9/11".
Most of the accused face life imprisonment if convicted.
- Blinken gives US commitment to defend Japan
- Money, ambition, fossil fuels hinder climate talks
- Climate talks enter overtime to save 1.5C goal
- A million Afghan children at risk of dying: WHO
- Blast reported in mosque in Afghanistan, several wounded: local residents
- Turkey stops flying Syrians, Yemenis, Iraqis to Belarus
- UAE, Bahrain, Israel and US forces in first joint naval drill
- COP26 draft weakens wording on fossil fuels
- West at risk of conflict with Russia, Britain's army chief says
- In border crisis, Europe’s unsavory migration deals come home
- Qatar to represent US interests in Afghanistan, Blinken says
- Julian Assange to wed in prison in Britain
- Polish police find body of Syrian man near Belarus border
- Policeman arrested for killing 8-year-old girl in Cameroon
Most Read
- A remnant of the past: what lies ahead for historic Dhaka Gate?
- Newly elected union council member beaten to death in Gaibandha
- Ex-wheat institute scientist stabbed to death in Dhaka
- Sajeeb Wazed Joy wins ASOCIO Leadership Award
- COVID-19's epicentre again: Europe faces fresh reckoning
- ‘The war has not ended’: Prof Saleemul Huq says developed countries don’t want to give anything
- SSC test centres take extra precautions for COVID-19
- Healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson to split into two companies
- Khaleda Zia taken to hospital within a week of returning home
- Early Di Maria goal gives Argentina 1-0 win at Uruguay