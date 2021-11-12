Turkey stops flying Syrians, Yemenis, Iraqis to Belarus amid migrant crisis
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Nov 2021 04:26 PM BdST Updated: 12 Nov 2021 04:26 PM BdST
Citizens from Syria, Yemen and Iraq will no longer be allowed to buy flight tickets from Turkey to Minsk amid a migrant standoff between Belarus and the European Union, Turkey's Civil Aviation General Directorate (SHGM) said on Friday.
EU says Belarus is encouraging thousands fleeing war-torn parts of the world to try to cross its borders and may impose new sanctions on Belarus and airlines ferrying the migrants as soon as Monday.
Turkey and its flag-carrier Turkish Airlines have been accused of contributing to the migrant flow, an accusation it has rejected.
"In relation to the illegal border crossing problem between the European Union and Belarus, it has been decided for citizens from Iraq, Syria and Yemen wanting to travel to Belarus from our country's airports not to be sold tickets and not to be allowed on planes," the SHGM said on Twitter.
More stories
- COP26 draft weakens wording on fossil fuels
- Elizabeth to make first public appearance since hospital stay
- Biden, Xi to address Asia-Pacific leaders on trade, COVID
- Who will pay tops the agenda in UN climate talks
- Unvaccinated have a duty to the society: Merkel
- New Zealand PM Ardern hails Merkel as 'true leader'
- Australian employers deploy bonuses and raises
- China's Communist Party passes resolution to rewrite history
Recent Stories
- Russia adds prison rights campaigner to wanted list after torture videos leak
- Dubai ruler says UAE to host COP28 climate conference in 2023
- New COP26 draft weakens wording on fossil fuels
- Japan prepares beds, booster shots in COVID-19 lull before winter
- Britain's Queen Elizabeth to make first public appearance since hospital stay
- Nearly one-third of Uganda's students may never return to school
Opinion
Most Read
- Tribunal acquits all suspects in Raintree hotel rape case
- Badhon wins ‘best actress’ prize for ‘Rehana Maryam Noor’ at Asia Pacific Screen Awards
- Bangladesh adds molnupiravir pills to its COVID arsenal. Who can buy it, from where?
- Wade blitz sends Australia into T20 World Cup final
- Voting comes to an end in violence-marred union council elections
- Investment in ‘creative economy’ will help achieve development: Hasina
- Woman, partner lashed with cane over extramarital affair in Indonesia
- Dhaka airport to close for 8 hours every night from December to May for runway repairs
- No fuzzy TV from Nov 30. Are there enough set-top boxes?
- 3 dead as violence erupts during Narsingdi union council election