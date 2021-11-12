New COP26 draft weakens wording on fossil fuels
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Nov 2021 03:26 PM BdST Updated: 12 Nov 2021 03:26 PM BdST
A new draft document from the United Nations climate summit was published on Friday morning, with a weakening of language around the phasing out of fossil fuels to try to reach agreement between the nearly 200 nations present in Glasgow.
The new draft included two words on fossil fuels that dilute an earlier draft, which had baldly stated that the world should pledge to stop subsidies for fossil fuels in general, and phase them out.
Now the text includes the word "unabated" before coal, and the phase-out of "inefficient" subsidies for fossil fuels.
Arab nations, many of which are big producers of oil and gas, had objected to the fossil fuel wording in the earlier draft.
The paragraph now reads: "(COP26) calls upon Parties to accelerate the development, deployment and dissemination of technologies and the adoption of policies for the transition towards low-emission energy systems, including by rapidly scaling up clean power generation and accelerating the phase-out of unabated coal power and of inefficient subsidies for fossil fuels."
