A million Afghan children at risk of dying amid acute malnutrition, WHO says
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Nov 2021 06:08 PM BdST Updated: 12 Nov 2021 06:08 PM BdST
Around 3.2 million children are expected to suffer from acute malnutrition in Afghanistan by the end of this year, with 1 million of them at risk of dying as temperatures drop, a World Health Organization spokesperson said on Friday.
Aid agencies have warned of famine as a drought coincides with a failing economy following the withdrawal of Western financial support in the aftermath of a Taliban takeover in August. The health sector has been hit especially hard, with many healthcare workers fleeing due to unpaid salaries.
"It's an uphill battle as starvation grips the country," Margaret Harris told Geneva-based journalists by telephone from the capital Kabul. "The world must not and cannot afford to turn its back on Afghanistan."
Nighttime temperatures are falling below zero degrees Celsius and colder temperatures are expected to make the old and the young more susceptible to other diseases, Harris said. In some places, people are chopping down trees to provide fuel for the hospitals amid widespread shortages, she added.
Harris did not have numbers for the number of children who had already died from malnutrition but described "wards filled with tiny little children", including with a seven-month old baby whom she described as "smaller than a newborn".
Measles cases are rising in the country and WHO data shows 24,000 clinical cases had so far been reported.
"For malnourished children, measles is a death sentence. We will see so many more deaths if we don't move on this quickly," Harris said.
- COP26 draft weakens wording on fossil fuels
- Elizabeth to make first public appearance since hospital stay
- Biden, Xi to address Asia-Pacific leaders on trade, COVID
- Who will pay tops the agenda in UN climate talks
- Unvaccinated have a duty to the society: Merkel
- New Zealand PM Ardern hails Merkel as 'true leader'
- Australian employers deploy bonuses and raises
- China's Communist Party passes resolution to rewrite history
- A million Afghan children at risk of dying amid acute malnutrition, WHO says
- UAE, Bahrain, Israel and US forces in first joint naval drill
- Lebanese government in ‘fantasy land’ amid crisis, UN envoy says
- Turkey stops flying Syrians, Yemenis, Iraqis to Belarus amid migrant crisis
- Saudi court blocks execution of man convicted of crime committed at 14
- Russia adds prison rights campaigner to wanted list after torture videos leak
Most Read
- Badhon wins ‘best actress’ prize for ‘Rehana Maryam Noor’ at Asia Pacific Screen Awards
- Bangladesh adds molnupiravir pills to its COVID arsenal. Who can buy it, from where?
- Wade blitz sends Australia into T20 World Cup final
- Investment in ‘creative economy’ will help achieve development: Hasina
- Tribunal acquits all suspects in Raintree hotel rape case
- Voting comes to an end in violence-marred union council elections
- Stocks soar in India, luring investors at home and abroad
- Dhaka airport to close for 8 hours every night from December to May for runway repairs
- Square to start sale of COVID pill molnupiravir on Saturday
- On Delhi’s toxic river, prayers to a sun struggling to shine through smog