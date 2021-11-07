Abu Dhabi to allow non-Muslim civil marriage under family law shakeup
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Nov 2021 04:11 PM BdST Updated: 07 Nov 2021 04:32 PM BdST
Non-Muslims will be allowed to marry, divorce and get joint child custody under civil law in Abu Dhabi according to a new decree issued on Sunday by its ruler, state news agency WAM said.
It is the latest step in the United Arab Emirates -- where personal status laws on marriage and divorce had been based on Islamic sharia principles, as in other Gulf states -- to maintain its competitive edge as a regional commercial hub.
The decree from Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahayan, who is also president of the UAE federation of seven emirates, said the law covers civil marriage, divorce, alimony, joint child custody and proof of paternity, and inheritance.
It aims to "enhance the position and global competitiveness of the emirate as one of the most attractive destinations for talent and skills", WAM said.
The report described the civil law regulating non-Muslim family matters as being the first of its kind in the world "in line with international best practices".
A new court to handle non-Muslim family matters will be set up in Abu Dhabi and will operate in both English and Arabic.
The UAE last year introduced a number of legal changes at the federal level, including decriminalising premarital sexual relations and alcohol consumption, and cancelling provisions for leniency when dealing with so-called "honour killings".
These reforms, alongside measures such as introducing longer-term visas, have been seen as a way for the Gulf state to make itself more attractive for foreign investment, tourism and long-term residency.
Abu Dhabi, non-muslim, civil, marriages, family law, shake up, UAE, competitive edge, regional commercial hub, sharia principles, foreign investment, honour killings
- COP26 protesters back an array of causes
- US delegate, others at COP26 have tested positive for COVID
- China angers Taiwan with criminal liability threat
- Some Sept 11 trial secrets may not be secrets anymore
- Several injured in Germany knife attack
- Maharashtra hospital fire kills at least 10
- US expects delays after travel restrictions lift
- US Democrats pass $1 tn infrastructure bill
- French clerical abuse report puts spotlight on confession
- COP26 protesters back an array of causes, connected by climate change
- As Turkey chafes at Erdogan, he gets spikier abroad
- ‘No way out’: a sudden life-and-death struggle at a Houston concert
- US delegate and others at COP26 have tested positive for COVID. Attendees fear more cases to come
- Iraqi PM safe after drone attack on residence, military says
Most Read
- Transport strike leaves scores stranded with no place to stay in Dhaka
- Bangladesh reports one death from COVID in a day for the first time in 18 months
- BRTA holds meeting to decide on bus fare hike amid transport strike
- Bus owners are already charging more than the set fare. Now they’re calling for even more
- Striking truckers vow to continue protest despite minister’s pleas
- RAB raids Gulshan's Capital Recreation Club over 'illegal liquor stock'
- Jahangirnagar University official dies in train accident
- Transport strike stalls Chattogram port, delays shipments
- A father and son's Ice Age plot to slow Siberian thaw
- Garment factory manager injured in Sreepur shooting