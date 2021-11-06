Several injured in knife attack on German train
>> Reuters
Published: 06 Nov 2021 05:50 PM BdST Updated: 06 Nov 2021 05:50 PM BdST
Several people were injured in a knife attack on an express train between the south German cities of Regensburg and Nuremberg on Saturday and a male suspect has been arrested, police said.
"There has been an attack on an ICE (Intercity-Express) train and police shortly afterwards arrested a male person, and several people were injured," a spokesman for the Oberpfalz police authority said.
The online edition of the daily Bild said earlier that three people were injured on the train.
There was no evidence that other attackers were at large, the police spokesman said.
Police said the attack happened around 0800 GMT in the district of Neumarkt and the train was stationary at Seubersdorf southeast of Regensburg.
More stories
- China angers Taiwan with criminal liability threat
- US expects delays after travel restrictions lift
- US Democrats pass $1 tn infrastructure bill
- UN 'hopeful' Facebook will give more Myanmar information
- New alliance wants to oust Ethiopia PM
- How does Merck's COVID-19 pill compare to Pfizer's?
- Activists urge UN intervention over Myanmar army offensives
- Young activists to take spotlight for a day at UN climate talks
Recent Stories
- Several injured in knife attack on German train
- At least 10 people die in Indian hospital fire
- Fuel tanker blast in Sierra Leone capital kills at least 91, says morgue
- A body donated to science was dissected for a paying audience
- Delhi trapped under blanket of toxic air two days after festival
- At least 8 dead and many injured in crush at Texas music festival
Opinion
Most Read
- RAB raids Gulshan's Capital Recreation Club over 'illegal liquor stock'
- Transport strike leaves exam candidates in the lurch in Dhaka
- Millions stare into the second day without transport as fuel price strike rolls on
- Bones in the backyard: How police cracked a grisly cold case
- Chattogram city authority denies reports of cracks in MA Mannan flyover
- Woman accuses Shakil Ahmed, head of news at Ekattor TV, of rape, foeticide
- Bangladesh raises diesel, kerosene prices by 23% amid global volatility
- Naem Nizam is no longer CEO of News 24, Radio Capital
- Transport owners, workers stand firm on indefinite strike; BRTA meeting Sunday
- Bangabandhu’s name can never be erased from history, says Hasina