China spurs Taiwan anger with criminal liability threat for independence supporters
>> Reuters
Published: 06 Nov 2021 12:29 PM BdST Updated: 06 Nov 2021 12:29 PM BdST
China will hold those who support "Taiwan independence" criminally liable for life, it said on Friday, provoking anger and ridicule from the democratic island at a time of heightened tension across the sensitive Taiwan Strait.
For the first time China was spelling out the punishment that awaits people deemed to back independence for Taiwan, top officials of the self-ruled island among them, as tension rises over what China regards as a province of its own.
China has not ruled out using force to bring Taiwan under its control, despite the island's claim that it is an independent country that will defend its freedom and democracy.
The Taiwan Affairs Office named Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang, Parliament Speaker You Si-kun and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu as being "stubbornly pro-Taiwan independence", as it made public for the first time that it had drawn up a list of those falling into the category.
China will enforce punishment for those on the list by not letting them enter the mainland and its Special Administrative Regions of Hong Kong and Macau, spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian said in a statement on Friday.
Such blacklisted individuals will not be allowed to cooperate with entities or people from the mainland, nor will their companies, or entities which fund them, be allowed to profit from the mainland, she added.
Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council admonished China, saying Taiwan was a democratic society with rule of law and not ruled by Beijing.
"We do not accept intimidation and threats from an autocratic and authoritarian region," the council said, adding that it would take the "necessary countermeasures to safeguard the safety and well-being of the people".
Zhu said the message China wanted to send to supporters of Taiwan independence was: "Those who forget their ancestors, betray the motherland and split the country, will never end up well, and will be spurned by the people and judged by history."
In a Twitter post on Saturday, Taiwan's foreign minister, Joseph Wu, wrote, "I've received countless notes of congratulations after being blacklisted and sanctioned, for life, by the #CCP," referring to the Chinese Communist Party.
"Many are jealous for not being recognised; some ask where they can apply for it. To deserve the rare honour, I'll keep fighting for #Taiwan's freedom and democracy."
China believes Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen is a separatist bent on declaring formal independence. She says Taiwan is already an independent country called the Republic of China, its formal name.
- US expects delays after travel restrictions lift
- How does Merck's COVID-19 pill compare to Pfizer's?
- Activists urge UN intervention over Myanmar army offensives
- Young activists to take spotlight for a day at UN climate talks
- Effort to reframe climate change grows
- Saudi gets first major arms deal under Biden with air-to-air missiles
- 69 killed in Niger attack: government
- Calls for ceasefire in Ethiopia grow
- Delhi trapped under blanket of toxic air two days after festival
- At least 8 dead and many injured in crush at Texas music festival
- Australia hits 'magnificent milestone' with 80% rate of vaccinations
- People tied to Project Veritas scrutinised in theft of diary from Biden’s daughter
- Republican governors lead attack on Biden vaccine mandate
- China spurs Taiwan anger with criminal liability threat for independence supporters
Most Read
- Transport strike leaves exam candidates in the lurch in Dhaka
- Millions stare into the second day without transport as fuel price strike rolls on
- Naem Nizam is no longer CEO of News 24, Radio Capital
- Chattogram city authority denies reports of cracks in MA Mannan flyover
- Woman accuses Shakil Ahmed, head of news at Ekattor TV, of rape, foeticide
- RAB raids Gulshan's Capital Recreation Club over 'illegal liquor stock'
- Quader urges transport owners, workers to call off strike
- Bones in the backyard: How police cracked a grisly cold case
- Bangladesh logs 196 new virus cases, 3 deaths in a day
- Transport owners, workers stand firm on indefinite strike; BRTA meeting Sunday