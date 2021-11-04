Nordic fund KLP excludes 14 weapons companies on ethical grounds
>> Victoria Klesty, Reuters
Published: 04 Nov 2021 05:12 PM BdST Updated: 04 Nov 2021 05:12 PM BdST
Norway's largest pension fund KLP said on Thursday it would no longer invest in 14 major weapons makers and their suppliers, including Raytheon Technologies Corporation and Rolls-Royce.
The exclusion of the firms, based in Britain, China, France, Israel, India, Italy and the United States, is because they produce certain types of weapon, mostly involving nuclear arms, that violate fundamental humanitarian principles, KLP said.
"The criterion applies mainly to nuclear weapons and cluster munitions, as well as anti-personnel mines," it said in a statement.
The other 12 companies are Babcock International Group , China Shipbuilding Industry Co, Dassault Aviation, Elbit Systems, General Dynamics Corp, KBR Inc, L3Harris Technologies, Larsen & Toubro Ltd, Leidos Holdings, Leidos , Leonardo SpA and Thales SA.
Two of the companies - Elbit Systems and Leonardo - have already been excluded by KLP for other reasons.
Babcock declined to comment, while none of the other companies were immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.
KLP's decision follows a review of ethical criteria, expanding its definition to include makers of key components used for these types of weapons and providers of key support services.
"Companies do not need to produce the actual weapons components themselves," Kiran Aziz, KLP's head of responsible investment, said in an email to Reuters.
"We are now taking a slightly more stringent line with producers of aircraft and vessels that have been developed, produced or adapted to launch nuclear weapons."
KLP, which has $90 billion worth of assets under management, said all the companies had been divested from its portfolio.
The exclusions mean that KLP has sold shares worth just over 1 billion Norwegian crowns ($117.50 million) and debt securities in the form of bonds worth about 200 million crowns, the company said.
- Weapons tracing study implicates Russia in Ukraine conflict
- Australian man to be charged over missing 4-year-old girl
- Deadly US strike missed evidence of child present
- US Republicans take Virginia governor’s seat
- Global emissions almost back to pre-pandemic levels
- ISIS poses threat to Taliban government
- Indian COVID-19 shot wins WHO approval
- Iran seizes an oil tanker, but whose tanker is disputed
- N Korea can produce more uranium than current rate, report says
- Nordic fund KLP excludes 14 weapons companies on ethical grounds
- Weapons tracing study implicates Russia in Ukraine conflict
- Australian man likely to be charged over girl who went missing from outback camp
- US Republicans jolt Biden with Virginia win, but fall short in New Jersey
- Iran seizes an oil tanker, but whose tanker is disputed
Most Read
- Bangladesh raises diesel, kerosene prices by 23% amid global volatility
- Shahana Hanif of Bangladeshi descent makes history as the first Muslim woman elected to New York City Council
- Baghdad Group Chairman Ferdous Khan arrested over loan default
- COVID vaccine for school students at 8 centres in Dhaka
- Fire engulfs Aziz Group chemicals factory in Gazipur’s Sreepur
- Bangladesh’s per capita income crosses $2,500 as base year changes
- Country by country, scientists eye beginning of an end to the COVID-19 pandemic
- Bangladesh stocks in free fall: 5 points to ponder
- A Chinese tennis star accuses a former top leader of sexual assault
- India rout Afghanistan to keep semi-final hopes alive