French ambassador accuses Australia of deceit over submarine deal
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Nov 2021 10:03 AM BdST Updated: 03 Nov 2021 10:03 AM BdST
France's ambassador to Australia, Jean-Pierre Thebault, said on Wednesday that Australia acted with deceit when it abruptly cancelled a multi-billion dollar deal with Paris to build a fleet of submarines.
"The deceit was intentional," Thebault told media in Canberra on Wednesday.
"And because there was far more at stake than providing submarines, because it was a common agreement on sovereignty, sealed with the transmission of highly classified data, the way it was handled was a stab in the back."
Australia in September cancelled a deal with France's Naval Group, opting instead opting to build at least 12 nuclear-powered submarines in a deal with the United States and Britain.
The new alliance, dubbed AUKUS, is designed to give Australia access to nuclear-powered submarines for the first time.
The decision has caused a major bilateral rift, with France recalling its ambassadors from Australia and the United States in protest. Thebault returned to Canberra last month, and the speech on Wednesday is the first time he has spoken publicly on the bilateral relationship.
"These are not things which are done between partners - even less between friends," Thebault said.
French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday said Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had lied to him about Canberra's intentions.
Morrison has denied the claim. He said he had previously explained to Macron that conventional submarines would no longer meet Australia's needs.
Morrison and Macron spoke last week before the Australian leader publicly sought a handsake with his French counterpart at the G20 meeting.
On Friday, US President Joe Biden said the handling of the new pact had been clumsy, adding that he had thought France had been informed of the contract cancellation before the new pact was announced.
- COP26 pledge to protect oceans is weak: activists
- French ambassador accuses Australia of deceit
- China makes it a crime to mock heroes
- Dozens killed and wounded as blasts and gunfire hit Kabul hospital
- Rescuers search for survivors after Lagos building collapse
- Novavax COVID-19 vaccine gets first authorization; expects more within weeks, CEO says
- Taliban promise progress on girls' schooling
- Xi was given no option for video address to COP26
- Myanmar says no Suu Kyi visit for envoy, would be unlawful
- Shutting down historical debate, China makes it a crime to mock heroes
- Ethiopia declares state of emergency as rebels advance toward capital
- Dozens killed and wounded as blasts and gunfire hit Kabul hospital
- Rescuers search for survivors after Lagos building collapse kills six
- Novavax COVID-19 vaccine gets first authorization; expects more within weeks, CEO says
Most Read
- COVID vaccine for school students at 8 centres in Dhaka
- South Africa hand Bangladesh fourth straight defeat in T20 World Cup
- Hasina urges expats to invest in Bangladesh, says barriers will be removed
- Bangladesh’s October exports surge to $4.73bn, record for second month
- Bangladesh to organise UK roadshow to attract FDI
- How often do COVID vaccines cause heart problems in kids?
- Magistrates apologise for Pori Moni remand decisions
- Bangladesh logs 3 virus deaths, 229 cases in a day
- Dozens killed and wounded as blasts and gunfire hit Kabul hospital
- Elon Musk goes viral on Chinese social media with ancient poem post