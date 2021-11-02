Russia will react to attempts to break 'strategic parity': Putin
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Nov 2021 10:26 AM BdST Updated: 02 Nov 2021 10:26 AM BdST
Russia will react to other countries' attempts to break "strategic parity," President Vladimir Putin said on Monday, referring to the global missile defence system being deployed by the United States and its allies.
Russia is concerned that an efficient missile defence will allow its Western adversaries to abandon the mutual assured defence doctrine that has for decades prevented nuclear superpowers from attacking each other.
"We know very well that some of our foreign counterparts will not stop trying to break this parity, including by means of deploying elements of global missile defence in close proximity to our borders," Putin said at a meeting with military leadership and defence contractors.
"We cannot ignore those threats to Russia's security and will adequately react to them," he said.
Putin also said the participation of US navy command ship Mount Whitney in NATO drills in the Black Sea was part of a trend toward greater Western military activity near Russia's borders.
"We can catch a glimpse of it through binoculars, or through the crosshairs of matching defence systems," Putin said.
- US slams China as summit kicks off
- Russia will react to attempts to break 'strategic parity': Putin
- Rivals on world stage, Russia and US quietly seek areas of accord
- Are global warming summits still cool?
- Biden tests negative for COVID-19
- Thailand, Australia ease international border curbs
- Can Afghan art survive the new Taliban regime?
- US COVID origins report is without credibility: China
- White House says 15m COVID-19 shots will roll out to children by next week
- US officials slam an absent China as summit kicks off
- Are global warming summits still cool?
- Once a leading polluter, the UK is now trying to lead on climate change
- Ethiopia government says Tigray forces killed 100 youths in Kombolcha
- Biden tests negative for COVID-19 ahead of COP26 summit
Most Read
- Pathao’s Fahim Ahmed replaces co-founder Hussain Elius as CEO
- Magistrates apologise for Pori Moni remand decisions
- Hasina meets Bill Gates at COP26 in Glasgow
- COVID vaccine for school students at 8 centres in Dhaka
- Bangladesh launches COVID vaccine programme for school students
- Bangladesh reports two COVID deaths in a day, lowest in 17 months
- Bangkok welcomes first tourists for quarantine-free holiday
- Roadwork leaves Dhaka city choking on its notorious traffic jam
- BSMMU launches emergency department
- 'Tentative' India blasted after World Cup loss to New Zealand