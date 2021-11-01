Biden tests negative for COVID-19 ahead of COP26 summit

The spokeswoman, speaking to reporters on board Air Force One on Monday, said the test was taken as part of entry requirements for attendance at the COP26 conference in Britain.

On Sunday, Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said she had tested positive for COVID-19.

Psaki did not accompany Biden to the G20 summit or the COP26 climate talks and said she had last seen the US president on Tuesday, Oct 26.

She and the president had ‘sat outside more than 6 feet apart and wore masks’, the press secretary had said in a statement.