Knife, arson, acid attack on Tokyo train leaves about 10 injured : media

The suspected attacker, a man in his 20s, was arrested on the spot, media reported.

The attack occurred on the Keio train line bound for Shinjuku, the world's busiest rail station, at around 8 p.m. (1100 GMT), media said.

One video uploaded on Twitter and broadcast on NHK showed a steady stream of passengers running away from a train car where, seconds later, a small fire appears to flare up.