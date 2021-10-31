Knife, arson, acid attack on Tokyo train leaves about 10 injured : media
Published: 31 Oct 2021 07:18 PM BdST Updated: 31 Oct 2021 07:18 PM BdST
One man was in critical condition and more than 10 others injured in a knife, arson and acid attack on a major Tokyo train line on Sunday evening, Japanese media reported, as many party-goers headed into the city centre for Halloween gatherings.
The suspected attacker, a man in his 20s, was arrested on the spot, media reported.
The attack occurred on the Keio train line bound for Shinjuku, the world's busiest rail station, at around 8 p.m. (1100 GMT), media said.
One video uploaded on Twitter and broadcast on NHK showed a steady stream of passengers running away from a train car where, seconds later, a small fire appears to flare up.
