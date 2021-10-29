US woman who assisted Bali 'suitcase' murder released from jail
Published: 29 Oct 2021 11:59 AM BdST Updated: 29 Oct 2021 12:27 PM BdST
An American woman jailed in 2015 with her boyfriend for murdering her mother and stuffing the remains in a suitcase on the Indonesian island of Bali was released from prison on Friday after serving a chunk of her 10-year sentence.
Swarmed by reporters, Heather Mack left Bali's Kerobokan prison early on Friday. She did not say anything. Her lawyer, Yulius Benyamin Seran, who was not seen with Mack, declined to comment when contacted.
Arrested in 2014 in a case that captured global attention due to its grisly nature, Tommy Schaefer was sentenced to 18 years for premeditated murder, while Mack received a 10-year sentence for being an accessory to murder.
Kerobokan prison chief for women inmates Lili said on Friday that Mack was given a 34-month remission. She said Mack was religious and participated in fashion and dance activities in prison.
Lawyer Yulius told AFP in August that Mack would be deported back to the US upon her release.
Mack and Schaefer's case was investigated by Indonesian authorities for four months, along with the US Federal Bureau of Investigation.
In 2015, Schaefer, then 21, said in court he had killed Sheila von Wiese-Mack in self-defence in the St. Regis Hotel in Bali after she attacked him in anger because she objected to the couple's relationship.
Mack was 19 at the time of sentencing in 2015.
Von Wiese-Mack's body was found at the hotel with bruises on her arms and broken fingers. Evidence submitted to court included CCTV footage showing Schaefer and Heather Mack speaking to a taxi driver after dropping the bloodied suitcase.
Mack and her mother had a troubled relationship and von Wiese-Mack had frequently reported that her daughter punched and bit her, according to police reports cited by Chicago media.
- Canada defends pandemic policy on asylum-seekers
- China's Xi to participate in G20 leader's summit via video link
- G20 should redistribute surplus COVID vaccines: ex-leaders
- US senators propose diplomatic boycott of China's Winter Olympics
- Biden vows to stand with Asia on freedom
- Russia tells Afghan neighbours to say no to US, NATO presence
- France seizes a British fishing trawler
- Top US general confirms 'very concerning' Chinese hypersonic weapons test
- G20 should redistribute surplus COVID-19 vaccines, ex-leaders say
- US senators propose adding boycott of China's Winter Olympics to defence bill
- China's Xi to participate in G20 leader's summit via video link
- EU suspends funding to WHO programmes in Congo after sex scandal
- Canada defends pandemic policy on asylum-seekers while letting more enter through exemptions
- Russia tells Afghan neighbours to say no to US, NATO presence
Most Read
- Bangladesh signs $1.13bn deal with China for Dhaka-Ashulia expressway
- 40-year-old ferry Shah Amanat, sunken at Paturia, was supposed to be retired a decade ago
- Facebook renames itself Meta
- Police recover hanging body of DU student from Dhaka hotel
- Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan gets bail after 3 weeks in jail
- Bangladesh to vaccinate children aged 12-17 from Nov 1
- Bangladesh mulls ways to raise diesel prices amid global volatility
- Bangladesh High Court orders judicial probe into anti-Hindu attacks
- Facebook, show us the mess
- Bangladesh logs 296 new virus cases, death toll rises by 6