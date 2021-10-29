G20 should redistribute surplus COVID-19 vaccines, ex-leaders say
>> Reuters
Published: 29 Oct 2021 09:57 AM BdST Updated: 29 Oct 2021 09:57 AM BdST
The leaders of the world's 20 biggest economies should use a meeting this weekend in Rome to agree how to transfer surplus COVID-19 vaccines to low-income countries, a group of former presidents and prime ministers said on Friday.
In a letter to Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, one hundred former leaders and government ministers from around the world urged him to use the G20 summit to address what they said was an unfair distribution of vaccines.
The group said the United States, European Union, Britain and Canada would be stockpiling 240 million unused vaccines by the end of the month, which these nations' military could immediately airlift to countries in greater need.
By the end of February a total of 1.1 billion surplus vaccines could be transferred, it said.
"It would be unethical for all these vaccines to be wasted when globally there are 10,000 deaths from COVID-19 every day, many of which could be averted," said the letter, whose signatories include former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown and former Brazilian President Fernando Cardoso.
The group said the World Health Organization's aim for 40 percent of the world's population to be vaccinated by the end of the year could only be met if the G20 made a joint decision to order an emergency transfer of their excess vaccine supplies.
"Vaccine inequality also constitutes a threat to us all," it said. "We are all not safe until everyone is safe. Without urgent and widespread vaccination, variants will continue to arise in unvaccinated regions, and may well spread from there to challenge the vaccine protection achieved hitherto in more vaccinated countries."
- Canada defends pandemic policy on asylum-seekers
- China's Xi to participate in G20 leader's summit via video link
- G20 should redistribute surplus COVID vaccines: ex-leaders
- US senators propose diplomatic boycott of China's Winter Olympics
- Biden vows to stand with Asia on freedom
- Russia tells Afghan neighbours to say no to US, NATO presence
- France seizes a British fishing trawler
- Top US general confirms 'very concerning' Chinese hypersonic weapons test
- G20 should redistribute surplus COVID-19 vaccines, ex-leaders say
- US senators propose adding boycott of China's Winter Olympics to defence bill
- China's Xi to participate in G20 leader's summit via video link
- EU suspends funding to WHO programmes in Congo after sex scandal
- Canada defends pandemic policy on asylum-seekers while letting more enter through exemptions
- Russia tells Afghan neighbours to say no to US, NATO presence
Most Read
- Bangladesh signs $1.13bn deal with China for Dhaka-Ashulia expressway
- 40-year-old ferry Shah Amanat, sunken at Paturia, was supposed to be retired a decade ago
- Facebook renames itself Meta
- Police recover hanging body of DU student from Dhaka hotel
- Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan gets bail after 3 weeks in jail
- Bangladesh to vaccinate children aged 12-17 from Nov 1
- Bangladesh mulls ways to raise diesel prices amid global volatility
- Bangladesh High Court orders judicial probe into anti-Hindu attacks
- Facebook, show us the mess
- Bangladesh logs 296 new virus cases, death toll rises by 6