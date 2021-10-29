Biden begins a diplomatic marathon with global consequences

The meeting — the president’s first with Francis since his inauguration — had deep emotional resonance for Biden, a Roman Catholic. The president and the pope share common ground on many issues, and Biden seemed visibly excited as he headed into a private meeting, which lasted 90 minutes.

During their meeting, Biden thanked Francis for his advocacy for the world’s poor and people suffering from hunger, conflict and persecution, the White House said, adding that he had also lauded the pope’s leadership in the climate crisis and his advocacy on coronavirus vaccines.

Francis has repeatedly called on pharmaceutical companies to waive intellectual property protections for their coronavirus vaccines on the grounds that doing so would be a “gesture of humanity.” In May, Biden said he supported the suspension of some of those protections, but large manufacturers argue that increasing production is a more effective way to help end the pandemic.

The Vatican visit was the prelude to a five-day diplomatic marathon that is crucial not just for Biden but also for the world. This weekend, at the Group of 20 summit of the world’s largest economies, leaders will gather amid a pandemic in which inequalities are increasingly stark and as supply chain woes and rising energy prices threaten economies worldwide.

After that, he and many of the same leaders will travel to Scotland for COP26, a worldwide summit on climate change that is billed by many as a make-or-break moment to save a warming planet from disaster.

For Biden, the international events come against the backdrop of high-stakes negotiations over his domestic agenda. But participants in the summits from across the globe are all facing enormous challenges, many linked to the pandemic and the health and economic devastation it has wrought.

The agenda would be daunting even in normal times, but this is the first G-20 meeting in person since the virus emerged. Many of those who are coming hope to deliver concrete changes on issues like international tax shelters and getting coronavirus vaccines to the developing world, even as they struggle to make progress on existential issues like lowering carbon emissions and addressing energy shortages.

Biden will also meet Friday with President Emmanuel Macron of France, who is livid with the administration after the United States cut a secret deal to provide Australia with nuclear-powered submarines — leaving France, which thought it had a multibillion-dollar agreement in the bag, empty-handed.

Between those two meetings, Biden heads to the Chigi Palace, the home of Italy’s prime minister, Mario Draghi. It is not just a polite drop-by. With Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany leaving the scene and Macron politically embattled, Draghi has emerged as a leader of Europe and a potentially key interlocutor for a US president looking to keep alliances strong on the Continent.

