UK to return to previous foreign aid spending levels by 2024/25: Sunak
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Oct 2021 08:05 PM BdST Updated: 27 Oct 2021 08:05 PM BdST
Britain's spending on foreign aid will return to 0.7 percent of economic output by 2024/25, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday, having previously temporarily ditched that target due to pressure on the public finances.
The details of the spending review, due to be published shortly, will provide further details on how the target will now be met.
The initial cut, which broke one of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's manifesto promises, was first announced in November as a measure to help pay for the COVID-19 pandemic. That prompted criticism from development agencies and a rebellion within the ruling Conservative Party.
The government nevertheless won a vote earlier this year in parliament to push ahead with the measure, and promised to restore aid spending to 0.7% as soon as it could.
Announcing the spending limits for departments over the coming years, Sunak also said every department would get a real-terms increase in spending.
The spending review increased total departmental spending over the next three years by 150 billion pounds ($206 billion), a 3.8% per year in real terms, he said.
- US senators urge Biden to avoid India sanctions
- ISIS-K could be able to attack US in 6 months: Pentagon
- US issues rebuke to Israel over settlements
- US considering adding Israel, Romania, Bulgaria to visa waiver programme
- 3 migrants drown in Greece after boat sinks, more missing
- Posters with Tibetan flag removed in Denmak
- China, EU will enhance mutual trust: Xi to Macron
- Egypt’s state of emergency ends
- Japan’s communists are hardly radical, but make a handy election target
- Leaky space toilets: SpaceX’s latest engineering challenge
- US senators urge Biden to avoid India sanctions over Russian deal
- Authorities on 3 continents crack down on dark web drug sales
- Biden administration issues sharpest rebuke yet to Israel over settlements
- Sudan's Burhan says army ousted government to avoid civil war
Most Read
- Dhaka airport: Blinding lasers target planes to distract pilots during landing
- River ferry carrying vehicles capsizes in Manikganj’s Paturia
- 7 burnt in Gulshan residential building fire
- Veteran lawyer Abdul Baset Majumder dies at 83
- Prosecutor rues absence of key witnesses as Raintree hotel ‘rape’ verdict set for Wednesday
- Injured Saifuddin replaced by Rubel in Bangladesh T20 World Cup squad
- Former DUCSU vice-president Nur unveils new party with Reza Kibria as convenor
- Two men who jumped off a sinking ferry narrate the moments of horror
- Shakib reclaims top spot in ICC T20I all-rounder rankings
- US senators urge Biden to avoid India sanctions over Russian deal