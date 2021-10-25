US taps private groups to help resettle Afghan refugees
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Oct 2021 08:02 PM BdST Updated: 25 Oct 2021 08:02 PM BdST
The State Department said on Monday it will partner with private groups to help Afghans who have resettled in the United States after Americans pulled out their troops from the country and the Taliban took over the government in Kabul.
Tens of thousands of Afghans have arrived in the United States as part of an American evacuation. Many of them would have been at risk had they remained because of their work over the previous 20 years with US and allied troops or with other US and foreign agencies.
The new programme will allow a groups of adults to form "sponsor circles" to provide initial support to the refugees as they arrive and help them settle in communities across the country, the State Department said.
"Americans of all walks of life have expressed strong interest in helping to welcome these individuals," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.
"The Sponsor Circle Program for Afghans harnesses this outpouring of support and enables individuals to become directly involved in the welcome and integration of our new neighbors."
The programme, launched in partnership with the private group Community Sponsorship Hub, will expand the government's capacity to resettle the Afghans, complementing the work of the department's nonprofit resettlement agency partners, he said.
President Joe Biden's administration is working to accommodate as many as 50,000 refugees in the United States. Others evacuees are in US installations or stuck in third countries abroad.
Sarah Krause, executive director of the Community Sponsorship Hub, said the sponsorship program will help create enduring bonds between the Afghans and the communities that sponsor them.
The group will certify sponsor circles by conducting background checks, ensuring participants complete mandatory training, and reviewing their pledges to provide financial support and initial resettlement services to Afghan newcomers for the first 90 days after they arrive in a local community.
Some refugee organisations have been pushing for the United States to adopt a program of private or community sponsorship for individual refugees, similar to a model used in Canada.
Last month, former US Presidents George W Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama helped launch a new group, Welcome.US, aimed at supporting the Afghan refugees.
- Russia challenges Biden with cybersurveillance
- US taps groups to help resettle Afghan refugees
- Amnesty to shut Hong Kong offices given national security law risks
- A $2.1 billion pandemic lifeline for undocumented workers runs out
- Demand for expulsions is distraction from economy woes: Erdogan's critics
- Germany stops far-right vigilantes patrolling border
- IS claims responsibility for Congo attack
- 'Children are going to die' in Afghanistan, UN agency warns
- US taps private groups to help resettle Afghan refugees
- Amnesty to shut Hong Kong offices given national security law risks
- Russia challenges Biden again with broad cybersurveillance operation
- A CIA fighter, a Somali bomb maker, and a faltering shadow war
- 'Children are going to die', UN agency warns as Afghanistan verges on collapse
- Dozens killed in fighting between Somalia army and former allied group
Most Read
- Babar leads from front, ruthless Pakistan break India jinx
- Bangladesh imposes home quarantine for vaccinated travellers from 13 countries
- Expelled BCL man, cleric confess to inciting Rangpur anti-Hindu attacks: police
- Asalanka stars as Sri Lanka hand Bangladesh 5-wicket defeat in Super 12
- Sri Lanka are a better side than Bangladesh, says captain Shanaka
- Heavy is the burden on Japan’s royal women
- Bangladesh vaccinates 25% of population with at least first COVID shot
- Actor Mahmud Sajjad dies from COVID complications at 73
- Inside Amazon’s worst human resources problem
- Hasina inaugurates Payra Bridge, connecting Kuakata with the rest of Bangladesh