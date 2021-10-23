US says it killed senior al Qaeda leader in Syria with drone strike
>> Reuters
Published: 23 Oct 2021 09:39 AM BdST Updated: 23 Oct 2021 09:39 AM BdST
The US military killed senior al Qaeda leader Abdul Hamid al-Matar in a drone strike in Syria on Friday, a US Central Command spokesman said.
"The removal of this al Qaeda senior leader will disrupt the terrorist organisation's ability to further plot and carry out global attacks threatening US citizens, our partners, and innocent civilians," US. Army Major John Rigsbee said in a written statement.
The strike comes two days after a US outpost in southern Syria was attacked. Rigsbee did not say if the US drone strike was carried out in retaliation.
