US Naval facility in Maryland on lockdown over bomb threat
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Oct 2021 10:48 PM BdST Updated: 20 Oct 2021 10:48 PM BdST
A US Navy facility in Bethesda, Maryland, which houses the famed Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, was on lockdown on Wednesday due to a bomb threat, the military facility posted on Twitter.
All personnel at the Naval Support Activity Bethesda facility were ordered to shelter in place after the base received an anonymous phone call around 8:45 a.m. EDT (1245 GMT) saying there was a bomb at or near the site, the base said.
The campus remained under lockdown just before noon as K-9 teams clear buildings at Walter Reed Bethesda, an update on Twitter said.
The base earlier said it was investigating a potential active shooter, but later said there were no indications of one.
In addition to treating members of the armed services, the Walter Reed medical facility is also used by presidents and other senior government officials.
Then-President Donald Trump spent several days at a special suite at Walter Reed last year being treated for COVID-19.
