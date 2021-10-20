Home > World

Seventeen people killed in a road accident in Cairo

   

Published: 20 Oct 2021 09:42 PM BdST Updated: 20 Oct 2021 09:42 PM BdST

At least 17 people were killed on Wednesday when a truck and a microbus collided on the Ring Road in Greater Cairo, state newspaper Al-Ahram said.

 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories