Seventeen people killed in a road accident in Cairo
Published: 20 Oct 2021 09:42 PM BdST Updated: 20 Oct 2021 09:42 PM BdST
At least 17 people were killed on Wednesday when a truck and a microbus collided on the Ring Road in Greater Cairo, state newspaper Al-Ahram said.
