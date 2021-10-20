Russia scrambles fighter jets to escort US strategic bombers over Black Sea
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Oct 2021 02:56 PM BdST Updated: 20 Oct 2021 02:56 PM BdST
Russia scrambled two Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jets to escort a pair of US B-1B strategic bombers over the Black Sea, Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday, an incident that coincided with a visit to the region by the US secretary of defence.
The supersonic US Cold war-era planes were originally designed to carry nuclear bombs and missiles but now carry conventional payloads.
"Russian fighter crews identified the aerial targets as two US Air Force supersonic strategic B-1B bombers, accompanied by two KC-135 refuelling planes, and escorted them over the waters of the Black Sea," the defence ministry said in a statement accompanied by video footage of the US aircraft in flight.
"After the foreign warplanes had been turned away from Russia's state border, the Russian fighters safely returned to their home air base."
It said the Russian aircraft had carried out their flight in strict compliance with international airspace rules and that Russia's borders had not been breached.
Visiting Ukraine on Tuesday, Lloyd Austin, the US defence secretary, said that Russia was an obstacle to peace in eastern Ukraine and called on Moscow to end destabilising activities in the Black Sea and along Ukraine's borders.
Moscow blames Kyiv for a lack of progress in implementing a peace deal covering eastern Ukraine, something Ukraine denies.
A similar incident with a B-1B occurred on Sunday over the Sea of Japan, just days after an incident with a US naval destroyer, also in the far east.
B-1B bombers are being used in a series of exercises with NATO allies across Europe encompassing the Arctic, the Baltics and the Black Sea, Air Force Magazine reported earlier this month.
- Russia scrambles fighter jets to escort US strategic bombers
- Thousands flee Myanmar for India
- Gates Foundation allots $120m for poor nations to get COVID drug
- 10,000 Yemeni children killed or maimed since 2015: UNICEF
- After Del Rio, calls for fairer treatment of Black migrants
- Senegal seizes record 2 tonnes of cocaine
- Haiti gang seeks $17m for release of missionaries
- Taliban allow polio vaccine campaign restart
- Russia scrambles fighter jets to escort US strategic bombers over Black Sea
- Deadly attacks hit Damascus and rebel-held northwest
- Truck plunges into river in Congo, killing around 50
- Taliban praise suicide bombers, offer families cash and land
- Gates Foundation allots $120m for poor nations to get COVID drug
- Brazilian leader accused of crimes against humanity in pandemic response
Most Read
- Shakib, Naim star as Bangladesh beat Oman to stay alive in T20 World Cup
- Thousands flee Myanmar for India amid fears of a growing refugee crisis
- Bangladesh sees ‘dubious political mileage of certain quarters’ behind communal attacks
- Facebook plans to change its name: The Verge
- A new look for Bhanga Gol Chattar
- Bangladesh to start annual exams for classes VI to IX on Nov 24
- IFC invests $22.7m in DBL Group’s Hamza Textiles to finance new factory
- Take stern action against communal violence: Hasina to home minister
- With 3,679 attacks in 9 years, Bangladesh’s Hindus at ‘regular threat’ of violence: ASK
- Bangladesh logs 7 virus deaths, 469 cases in a day