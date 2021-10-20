Gates Foundation allots $120m for poor nations to get COVID drug
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Oct 2021 01:03 PM BdST Updated: 20 Oct 2021 01:03 PM BdST
The Gates Foundation will allocate up to $120 million to help lower-income countries get an experimental COVID-19 drug being developed by US drugmaker Merck & Co Inc in the battle against coronavirus, it said on Wednesday.
The money will support efforts to develop and make generic versions of what could become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease if it wins regulatory approval, the foundation said in a statement.
"Today's commitment will ensure that more people in more countries get access to the promising drug molnupiravir, but it's not the end of the story - we need other donors, including foundations and governments, to act," Co-Chair Melinda French Gates said.
Merck is developing the antiviral pill along with partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, to treat coronavirus infections that range from mild to moderate in severity and sought US emergency use authorisation for the drug this month.
The step comes as low- and middle-income countries struggle to secure life-saving vaccines and treatments for COVID-19, particularly in Africa, where just about 5% of the population is immunised.
On Tuesday, Reuters reported that an effort led by the World Health Organization to win fair access for poorer countries aims to get antiviral drugs for as little as $10 per course for people with mild symptoms.
Merck's drug is likely to be one of them.
Launched in 2000, the non-profit Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is the United States' largest private philanthropic foundation and one of the world's biggest, pouring about $1.9 billion into the fight against the pandemic since last year.
More than 241.58 million people have been reported infected with the coronavirus worldwide, and more than 5.1 million have died, a Reuters tally shows.Caption:
- Thousands flee Myanmar for India
- After Del Rio, calls for fairer treatment of Black migrants
- Senegal seizes record 2 tonnes of cocaine
- Haiti gang seeks $17m for release of missionaries
- Taliban allow polio vaccine campaign restart
- Apathy and wariness of Kremlin leaves Russians unvaccinated
- New Zealand reports record daily cases as Delta spreads
- Cypriot artist draws flak from govt over protest paintings
- At least 34 dead after floods in north India
- UNICEF says 10,000 children killed or maimed in Yemen since 2015
- Facebook to pay up to $14.25m to settle US employment discrimination claims
- They fought apartheid in South Africa. Now they want veterans’ benefits
- Costa Rica congress approves legalisation of marijuana for medicinal use
- N Korea confirms submarine launch of new ballistic missile
Most Read
- Shakib, Naim star as Bangladesh beat Oman to stay alive in T20 World Cup
- Thousands flee Myanmar for India amid fears of a growing refugee crisis
- Bangladesh sees ‘dubious political mileage of certain quarters’ behind communal attacks
- A new look for Bhanga Gol Chattar
- IFC invests $22.7m in DBL Group’s Hamza Textiles to finance new factory
- Take stern action against communal violence: Hasina to home minister
- Facebook plans to change its name: The Verge
- Bangladesh logs 7 virus deaths, 469 cases in a day
- Bangladesh to start annual exams for classes VI to IX on Nov 24
- With 3,679 attacks in 9 years, Bangladesh’s Hindus at ‘regular threat’ of violence: ASK