Father suspected of killing daughters, grandchildren in Pakistan marriage feud: police
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Oct 2021 10:37 PM BdST Updated: 18 Oct 2021 10:37 PM BdST
A father in Pakistan is suspected of killing his two daughters and their four children by setting their house ablaze because one of the women married against his wishes, police said.
Manzoor Hussain is being hunted by police after allegedly setting fire to the home that sisters Fauzia Bibi and Khurshid Mai shared in a village in the Muzaffargargh district of central Pakistan, police official Abdul Majeed told Reuters by phone.
Mai's husband also died in the blaze, Majeed said. Bibi had married Mehboob Ahmad about 18 months ago against her father's will in a so-called love marriage, according to the official, as opposed to an arranged marriage.
"The incident is outcome of the rivalry between the two families over the love marriage," Majeed said. Hussain, the father being searched for, lives in a nearby village, he added.
Bibi's husband Ahmad told police he was not at home at the time of the fire and had found the house ablaze when he returned from work early in the morning, according to his statement to officers, which was seen by Reuters.
Ahmad said his four-month-old son had died, along with Mai's three children aged two, six and 13.
Hundreds of women in Pakistan are killed by relatives every year for marrying without consent, or against their family's wishes, according to the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan.
- Rise of Asians in NYC neighbourhood
- 25 die in Kerala landslides
- Myanmar opposition wants ASEAN summit invite
- China condemns US, Canada for sending warships through Taiwan Strait
- India to move some migrant workers in Kashmir to army camps
- They were evicted from where they called home
- French ambassador ordered out of Belarus
- Former US President Clinton leaves hospital
- Washington hears echoes of the ’50s and worries: Is this a cold war with China?
- Deaths in Norway attack came from stab wounds, not bow and arrow, police say
- Inside the NYC neighbourhood with the fastest growing Asian population
- Protest disrupts Beijing Games torch-lighting ceremony
- Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell dies of COVID complications
- Ethiopian families fleeing fighting describe hunger, rape in Amhara
Most Read
- In anger over alleged blasphemy, arsonists burn down Hindu homes in Rangpur
- With 3,679 attacks in 9 years, Bangladesh’s Hindus at ‘regular threat’ of violence: ASK
- Protesters at Shahbagh demand ‘highest punishment’ for anti-Hindu attacks
- Bangladesh slump to defeat against Scotland in T20 World Cup opener
- Bangladesh scraps Dhaka-Chattogram elevated expressway plan
- Fear grips a community in Rangpur after anti-Hindu hate crimes
- A new look for Bhanga Gol Chattar
- Bangladesh transfers 7 police officers after communal violence
- Two more arrested for vandalising Hindu temples in Feni
- Culprits in Rangpur anti-Hindu attacks were 'immediately identified': minister