Deaths in Norway attack came from stab wounds, not bow and arrow, police say
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Oct 2021 09:11 PM BdST Updated: 18 Oct 2021 09:11 PM BdST
Five people killed in a small Norwegian town last week were all stabbed to death and not shot with a bow and arrows as initially suspected, police said on Monday.
Four women and one man, aged between 52 and 78-years-old, were killed in the Oct. 13 attacks in Kongsberg, a town about 70 km (40 miles) west of the capital Oslo.
Three people were also injured, including an off-duty police officer who was shot with the bow and arrow in the early phase of the 35-minute rampage.
But the assailant then appeared to have discarded this weapon, investigators said.
"Five people were killed with stabbing weapons," police inspector Per Thomas Omholt told a news conference.
He declined to say whether these were knives or larger weapons.
"Some were killed inside their own homes, others out in public," Omholt said.
Last Wednesday, police had said a man "armed with" a bow and arrow had committed the killings. They later added that other weapons were also involved. Omholt did not say why it had taken six days to clarify what weapon was used.
Witnesses have described to Reuters how they fled for their lives as the attack unfolded.
The sole suspect in the case, named by police last week as Espen Andersen Braathen, 37, is believed by investigators to be mentally ill and is currently held in a locked psychiatric facility.
The death toll was the worst of any attack in Norway since 2011, when far-right extremist Anders Behring Breivik killed 77 people, most of them teenagers at a youth camp.
- Rise of Asians in NYC neighbourhood
- 25 die in Kerala landslides
- Myanmar opposition wants ASEAN summit invite
- China condemns US, Canada for sending warships through Taiwan Strait
- India to move some migrant workers in Kashmir to army camps
- They were evicted from where they called home
- French ambassador ordered out of Belarus
- Former US President Clinton leaves hospital
- Myanmar announces amnesty for thousands of anti-coup protesters
- Washington hears echoes of the ’50s and worries: Is this a cold war with China?
- Deaths in Norway attack came from stab wounds, not bow and arrow, police say
- Inside the NYC neighbourhood with the fastest growing Asian population
- Protest disrupts Beijing Games torch-lighting ceremony
- Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell dies of COVID complications
Most Read
- In anger over alleged blasphemy, arsonists burn down Hindu homes in Rangpur
- With 3,679 attacks in 9 years, Bangladesh’s Hindus at ‘regular threat’ of violence: ASK
- Protesters at Shahbagh demand ‘highest punishment’ for anti-Hindu attacks
- Bangladesh slump to defeat against Scotland in T20 World Cup opener
- Bangladesh scraps Dhaka-Chattogram elevated expressway plan
- A new look for Bhanga Gol Chattar
- Fear grips a community in Rangpur after anti-Hindu hate crimes
- Bangladesh transfers 7 police officers after communal violence
- Two more arrested for vandalising Hindu temples in Feni
- Police detain 20 over arson attacks on Hindu homes in Rangpur