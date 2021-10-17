Hezbollah MP says Thursday's violence a 'massacre', calls for accountability
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Oct 2021 05:09 PM BdST Updated: 17 Oct 2021 05:09 PM BdST
The deadly clashes that broke out in Beirut on Thursday amounted to a "massacre" and its perpetrators should be held to account, the pro-Iranian al-Mayadeen TV cited a Hezbollah representative in the Lebanese parliament as saying on Sunday.
"What the criminals ... did is a massacre and it will have important ramifications," MP Hassan Fadallah said, according to the Beirut-based channel. "Those who incited, planned ... and opened fire should be held to account all the way up to the top."
