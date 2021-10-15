Britain's queen irritated by leaders who just talk about climate change
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Oct 2021 01:48 PM BdST Updated: 15 Oct 2021 01:48 PM BdST
Britain's Queen Elizabeth has been overheard saying that she was irritated by world leaders who talk about climate change but then do very little or nothing to address the crisis.
The queen, who is due to attend the 26th United Nations climate change conference, COP26, in Glasgow, said she still did not know who was coming.
"Extraordinary isn’t it. I’ve been hearing all about Cop," the 95-year-old monarch told Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, the wife of her son, Charles, Prince of Wales and the presiding officer of the Welsh assembly. "Still don’t know who is coming..."
"We only know about people who are not coming... It's really irritating when they talk, but they don't do," Elizabeth said in a conversation picked up by a microphone.
