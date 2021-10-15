Australia PM Morrison says he will attend UN climate summit
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Oct 2021 08:07 PM BdST Updated: 15 Oct 2021 08:07 PM BdST
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday he would attend the UN COP26 climate summit in Glasgow as his conservative government faces global pressure to take further action to cut carbon emissions.
Morrison had said he was unsure whether he would travel to the summit on Oct. 31-Nov. 12 because of the situation with COVID-19, but those concerns are easing as Sydney ends its quarantine requirements on Nov. 1.
World leaders including US President Joe Biden are scheduled to attend the meeting in Scotland.
"I confirmed my attendance at the Glasgow summit which I'm looking forward to attending," Morrison told a media conference in Sydney.
"The government will be finalising its position to take to the summit. We're working through those issues."
While many countries have pledged to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, Australia - one of the world's largest emitters of greenhouse gases on a per capita basis - has declined to firm up its targets.
Morrison has said Australia wanted to achieve net zero "as soon as possible and preferably by 2050" and it expects to beat its pledge to cut carbon emissions by 26% to 28% from 2005 levels by 2030.
Morrison is engaged in negotiations with the junior partner in his coalition government, the rural-based National party, about strengthening climate targets.
The National party, which is concerned about the impact of carbon targets on farming and coal mining, will meet on Sunday to discuss Morrison's plan.
Morrison must face a general election by May 2022 and he needs to appease moderates in his Liberal Party pressing for climate action, while at the same time retaining support of the National party.
- British lawmaker stabbed in church
- Afghanistan mosque blast kills 15
- Australia PM Morrison says he will attend UN climate summit
- Malaysia won't compromise on demands for Myanmar progress
- Meteorite lands on woman’s bed
- Sydney to allow overseas arrivals without quarantine
- Chinese tech workers disclose working hours
- Suspect in Norway killings had converted to Islam: police
- Australia PM Morrison says he will attend UN climate summit
- British lawmaker Amess stabbed multiple times in church
- Italy imposes mandatory COVID health pass for work amid protests
- Lebanon’s crisis
- Mob kills Cameroon gendarme after he shoots dead 5-year-old girl
- Blast at mosque in Afghan city of Kandahar; at least seven dead
Most Read
- Mobile users across Bangladesh hit by high-speed internet blackout
- Protesters clash with police in Dhaka over alleged sacrilege
- They desperately pleaded for help. But police were slow to respond to Cumilla temple attacks
- A new look for Bhanga Gol Chattar
- Hasina vows exemplary punishment for instigators of communal unrest
- Hindu leaders decide against immersing idols, declare half-day strike over attack on JM Sen Hall
- Facebook video poster among 43 detained over incitement and attacks on Hindu temples
- Bangladesh deploys BGB troops to 22 districts after attacks on Hindu temples
- Mymensingh joint suicide defies common sense
- No bail for Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan in narcotics case now, order on Wednesday