Suspect in Kongsberg killings had converted to Islam, police say
Published: 14 Oct 2021 03:23 PM BdST Updated: 14 Oct 2021 03:23 PM BdST
The man suspected of killing five people in a bow-and-arrow attack in Norway had converted to Islam and police had been worried over signs of his radicalisation, regional police chief Ole Bredrup Saeverud told a news conference on Thursday.
A 37-year-old Danish citizen is suspected of carrying out the attacks, police have said. He is in custody and is believed to have acted alone.
