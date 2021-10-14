Man kills several people in Norway in bow-and-arrow attacks, police say
>> Reuters
Published: 14 Oct 2021 02:50 AM BdST Updated: 14 Oct 2021 03:04 AM BdST
A man armed with a bow and arrow killed several people and wounded a number of others in attacks in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg on Wednesday, local police said.
At least four people had been killed in the attacks, public broadcaster NRK and newspaper VG reported, citing unnamed sources.
"The man has been apprehended ... from the information we now have, this person carried out these actions alone," police chief Oeyvind Aas told reporters.
"Several people have been injured and several are dead," Aas said. He declined to comment on the precise number of casualties.
The attacks took place over "a large area" of Kongsberg, a municipality of about 28,000 people in southeastern Norway, 68 km (42 miles) from the capital, Oslo.
Following the attacks, the police directorate said it had ordered officers nationwide to carry firearms. Norwegian police are normally unarmed but officers have access to guns and rifles when needed.
"This is an extra precaution. The police have no indication so far that there is a change in the national threat level," the directorate said in a statement.
Aas said police would investigate whether the attack amounted to an act of terrorism,
Norway's minister of justice and public security, Monica Maeland, has received updates on the attacks and was closely monitoring the situation, the ministry said.
- Teenage Afghan refugee stabbed to death in London
- Life away from war for Afghan refugee children in S Korea
- Russia excluded from 30-country meeting
- Taiwan says don't get too close as China defends military drills
- Countries adopt ‘Kunming Declaration’ to save biodiversity
- G20 pledges help for Afghan humanitarian crisis
- US hopes Abraham Accords will help Israeli-Palestinian issue
- Flanked by missiles, Kim says US, South Korea threaten peace
- UAE Foreign Minister says he will visit Israel soon
- Teenage Afghan refugee stabbed to death in London
- Taiwan says don't get too close as China defends military drills
- Afghan refugee children in S Korea welcome new life away from war, restrictions
- Turkey says it will do "what is necessary" after Syria attacks, criticises Russia, US
- Countries adopt 'Kunming Declaration' in bid to save biodiversity
Most Read
- BGB deployed in Cumilla amid simmering tension
- Mymensingh joint suicide defies common sense
- Police describe Moosa Bin Shamsher as a ‘hollow’ man. He says he’s a victim of fraud
- Khandaker Mosharraf’s former aide arrested in money laundering case
- Late penalty heartbreak for 10-man Bangladesh as Nepal reach SAFF Championship final
- Rain to bring respite from heat, says Met Office
- 32 dead as bus plunges into river in Nepal
- BNP chief Khaleda Zia hospitalised for health check-up
- As drugs and arms pour in, Rohingya camps see a rise in crimes
- GM Quader’s wife Sharifa set to become Jatiya Party MP from a reserved seat