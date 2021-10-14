Fire in southern Taiwan kills 46
>> Reuters
Published: 14 Oct 2021 02:43 PM BdST Updated: 14 Oct 2021 02:52 PM BdST
A fire in a residential building in the southern Taiwanese city of Kaohsiung has killed 46 people and injured another 41, the government said on Thursday.
The fire broke out in the 40-year-old building in Kaohsiung's Yancheng district in the early hours of the morning and was extinguished around dawn.
The Kaohsiung fire department said in a statement that after completing a search of the building they were able to confirm 46 deaths.
Mayor Chen Chi-mai said the building was partly abandoned, having previously been host to restaurants, karaoke lounges and a cinema.
The government is investigating the cause including whether arson was to blame.
