Teenage Afghan refugee stabbed to death in London

Hazrat Wali, a student at Richmond Upon Thames College, was fatally wounded in a knife attack in front of a group of school children in Craneford Way, Twickenham on Tuesday, according to the local media.

Witnesses say a teacher from the school ran over to give the teenager CPR in a desperate attempt to try to save his life. But Wali died in hospital soon after, the Daily Mail reported on Wednesday.

Police said witnesses filmed the shocking incident using mobile phones. It is believed the video has been circulating on social media. The law enforcers requested anyone having information to report.

Citing an unnamed relative, the Evening Standard said Wali came to the UK two years ago to study. He was living all on his own in London as his immediate family are all back in Afghanistan.

Dr Jason Jones, principal of Richmond Upon Thames College, told MailOnline said the school had implemented an emergency response plan and had increased security around the school in response to the fatal stabbing.