Teenage Afghan refugee stabbed to death in London
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Oct 2021 10:37 PM BdST Updated: 13 Oct 2021 10:37 PM BdST
An 18-year-old Afghan refugee student has been stabbed to death in south west London.
Hazrat Wali, a student at Richmond Upon Thames College, was fatally wounded in a knife attack in front of a group of school children in Craneford Way, Twickenham on Tuesday, according to the local media.
Witnesses say a teacher from the school ran over to give the teenager CPR in a desperate attempt to try to save his life. But Wali died in hospital soon after, the Daily Mail reported on Wednesday.
Police said witnesses filmed the shocking incident using mobile phones. It is believed the video has been circulating on social media. The law enforcers requested anyone having information to report.
Citing an unnamed relative, the Evening Standard said Wali came to the UK two years ago to study. He was living all on his own in London as his immediate family are all back in Afghanistan.
Dr Jason Jones, principal of Richmond Upon Thames College, told MailOnline said the school had implemented an emergency response plan and had increased security around the school in response to the fatal stabbing.
- Life away from war for Afghan refugee children in S Korea
- Russia excluded from 30-country meeting
- Taiwan says don't get too close as China defends military drills
- Countries adopt ‘Kunming Declaration’ to save biodiversity
- G20 pledges help for Afghan humanitarian crisis
- US hopes Abraham Accords will help Israeli-Palestinian issue
- Flanked by missiles, Kim says US, South Korea threaten peace
- As floods ravage China, 13 die after bus falls off bridge
- Taiwan says don't get too close as China defends military drills
- Afghan refugee children in S Korea welcome new life away from war, restrictions
- Turkey says it will do "what is necessary" after Syria attacks, criticises Russia, US
- Countries adopt 'Kunming Declaration' in bid to save biodiversity
- China's Sept exports surprisingly robust despite power crunch
- Russia excluded from 30-country meeting to fight ransomware and cyber crime
Most Read
- BGB deployed in Cumilla amid simmering tension
- Police describe Moosa Bin Shamsher as a ‘hollow’ man. He says he’s a victim of fraud
- Mymensingh joint suicide defies common sense
- Khandaker Mosharraf’s former aide arrested in money laundering case
- As drugs and arms pour in, Rohingya camps see a rise in crimes
- BNP chief Khaleda Zia hospitalised for health check-up
- British American Tobacco pulls out of army-ruled Myanmar
- Samsung’s chief, Lee Jae-yong, pleads guilty to a prescription drug charge
- Rain to bring respite from heat, says Met Office
- 32 dead as bus plunges into river in Nepal