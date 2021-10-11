Philippines president congratulates journalist Ressa on Nobel Prize
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Oct 2021 11:07 AM BdST Updated: 11 Oct 2021 11:07 AM BdST
The presidential palace congratulated the journalist, whose work braved the wrath of the government, as the first Filipino to win the Peace Prize
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte's office on Monday congratulated Filipino journalist Maria Ressa for winning the Nobel Peace Prize award.
The palace congratulates Maria Ressa as the first Filipino to win the Nobel Peace Prize, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque told a regular news conference.
Journalists Ressa and Dmitry Muratov shared the 2021 prize after braving the wrath of the leaders of the Philippines and Russia to expose corruption and misrule.
