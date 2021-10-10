Facing criminal inquiry, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz resigns

The move came amid intense pressure from all sides, with Kurz’s partners in the government, the Greens, threatening to quit the coalition unless his conservative People’s Party replaced him as chancellor. The country’s president issued a stern statement urging all players to put party politics aside in the interest of stability.

“I admit that it is not an easy step for me,” Kurz told reporters at a news conference in Vienna on Saturday evening. “My country is more important than my person. What it needs is stability.”

Kurz, 35, said that he would suggest Alexander Schallenberg, 52, the country’s foreign minister, as his replacement in the chancellery. He said he would stay on as leader of his party and head of the conservative caucus in Parliament — positions that would keep him close to the new chancellor.

Saturday’s resignation was the second time Kurz was forced to give up the chancellorship without serving out a full term. It was also the second time that his exit was linked to allegations of corruption.

On Wednesday, prosecutors said that Kurz was suspected of using taxpayer money between 2016 and 2018 to pay a polling company to produce favourable surveys and a media company to publish the results.

Despite quitting the chancellery, though, Kurz will remain in proximity to the levers of power.

“A real loss of power looks rather different,” Peter Filzmaier, a political scientist, told Austria’s public broadcaster ORF, pointing out that Schallenberg is a confidant of Kurz.

Celebrated elsewhere in Europe, especially in Germany, as the fresh, dynamic face of a new wave of conservatism, Kurz is also viewed by many as a divisive figure. His boycott of the U.N. migration pact in 2019 and his cuts in benefits for people seeking asylum in Austria have drawn parallels to his Hungarian counterpart, Viktor Orban.

But Kurz, a talented political figure adept at finessing his image, has always been careful to present himself as a pro-European leader focused on the future. His decision to enter into a government with the Greens was seen by many as an attempt to rehabilitate his reputation abroad, where his tilt to the right had raised eyebrows.

Werner Kogler, Austria’s vice chancellor and leader of the Greens, who had questioned Kurz’s ability to remain as chancellor while under criminal investigation, welcomed the resignation.

“Given the current situation, I believe this is the right step for our work in the government to continue, and for Austria’s image abroad,” he said, indicating that his party would remain in the coalition under Schallenberg.

An experienced diplomat, Schallenberg was expected to meet with Kogler on Sunday.

Like his predecessor, both as foreign minister and soon as chancellor, Schallenberg has taken a hard line on migration and is a strong supporter of Israel. He was first named to the foreign minister post as part of a technocrat interim government that had to step in for several months after Kurz lost a confidence vote in Parliament in May 2019.

That came after Kurz’s partners in his first government, the far-right Freedom Party, quit in a scandal that broke out after a video showed the Freedom Party leader promising government contracts in exchange for financial support from a woman claiming to be a wealthy Russian. That government lasted only 526 days.

After a snap election in September 2019, Kurz won a decisive victory for his party, but this time he pivoted to the left, forming a government with the Greens.

When federal prosecutors announced Wednesday that they had opened a criminal investigation against Kurz and nine others, including his close advisers and members of his party, the Greens began questioning whether he was fit to remain in office.

In his statement Saturday, Kurz insisted that the allegations against him were untrue and said that he would prove his innocence.

“These accusations date back to 2016. They are false, and I will be able to clear this up,” he said. “I’m deeply convinced of that.”

Between 2016 and 2018, prosecutors said in their statement Wednesday, Kurz is suspected of using finance ministry funds to pay a polling company to conduct, and in some cases manipulate, surveys favourable to him and his party.

The results of the surveys were then published in newspapers owned by a media conglomerate that accepted payments in exchange for the positive coverage, prosecutors said.

The suspicions are based partly on lengthy text message conversations between Kurz and some of his advisers. Prosecutors on Wednesday ordered the police to search the chancellery, the finance ministry and the conservative party’s headquarters.

Kurz also faces a separate investigation, in which prosecutors are examining whether he made false statements to Parliament. After that inquiry was announced in May, the Greens stood behind the chancellor.

But this past week, leaders of the left-leaning party, which had campaigned on a clean-government pledge, felt they had reached a limit.

Calling into question whether Kurz was fit for the chancellery, the Greens began exploratory talks with opposition parties in Parliament over possible coalitions — only to realize any collaboration would in some way have to involve the far right.

In an address to the nation Friday evening, President Alexander Van der Bellen appealed to “all parties and their leaders” to put aside their short-term ambitions and place the needs of the nation above politics.

“Austria cannot afford any egoists right now,” he said.

© 2021 The New York Times Company