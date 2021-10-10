China denounces Taiwan president's speech
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Oct 2021 11:42 PM BdST Updated: 10 Oct 2021 11:42 PM BdST
China's government on Sunday denounced Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's National Day speech, saying it incited confrontation and distorted facts.
The seeking of Taiwan independence closes the door to dialogue, China's Taiwan Affairs Office said.
Speaking earlier on Sunday, Tsai said that Taiwan will keep bolstering its defences to ensure nobody can force the island to accept the path China has laid down, offering neither freedom nor democracy, and repeated a call for talks with Beijing.
More stories
- 6 killed in Aden car bombing
- Lava blocks the size of buildings falling from La Palma volcano
- Indian minister's son arrested on murder charges
- China's Xi vows 'reunification' with Taiwan
- ‘World should send pledged aid to Afghans’
- Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz resigns
- US, China enter dangerous territory over Taiwan
- Vaccines offer hope as Brazil passes 600,000 deaths
Recent Stories
- When child care costs more than the mortgage
- Six killed in Aden car bombing targeting officials, minister says
- Lava blocks the size of buildings falling from La Palma volcano
- Malaysia lifts travel restrictions for fully vaccinated people
- Son of India govt minister arrested, accused of killing farmers
- Russian plane crashes in Tatarstan region
Opinion
Most Read
- Mymensingh joint suicide defies common sense
- Pressure builds in Bangladesh as global LNG prices lurch to record high
- Has COVID’s capacity for harm diminished? A Magsaysay-winning scientist warns of new variant
- His sister was brutally raped. He declared war on the crime and designed an app to fight it
- Pori Moni receives bail in drug case
- Moderna, racing for profits, keeps COVID vaccine out of reach of poor
- First reactor pressure vessel installed at Rooppur nuclear power plant
- ‘Starting a fire’: US and China enter dangerous territory over Taiwan
- Actress Pori Moni falls ill in courtroom
- BB rejects Padma Bank’s plea to merge with state lender