Seven die in gas explosion at Zimbabwe gold mine, police say
>> Reuters
Published: 09 Oct 2021 03:47 PM BdST Updated: 09 Oct 2021 03:47 PM BdST
Seven people, including six foreign nationals, died when some gas cylinders exploded at the SAS gold mine in Zimbabwe's Mazowe district on Thursday, police said.
The six foreigners were Chinese, Mazowe lawmaker Fortune Chasi told Reuters.
"When I got there, the police were collecting the bodies. Ministry of mines officials and other government officials were there trying to establish what exactly happened," Chasi said.
The explosion happened at the mine about 50 km (30 miles) north of the capital, Harare, police said.
Officers were "investigating the circumstances in which six foreign nationals as well as a Zimbabwean died when some gas cylinders exploded at SAS mine," police spokesperson Paul Nyathi.
Another person was critically injured and taken to a local hospital, Nyathi added.
More stories
- Vaccines offer hope as Brazil passes 600,000 deaths
- Zimbabwe mine blast kills 7
- 3 Bangladeshis injured in Saudi drone attacks
- US to hold first high-level talks with Taliban since pullout
- Russian Nobel laureate Muratov turns the spotlight on Navalny
- Trust is what holds us together: Nobel laureate Ressa
- Call Taiwan a country, French senator
- Only 18 women have won the Nobel Prize
Recent Stories
- Battle-hardened Taliban fighters enjoy a day off at amusement park
- Former Iranian President Bani-Sadr dies in Paris
- Alcohol poisoning leaves 26 dead in Russia
- Seven die in gas explosion at Zimbabwe gold mine, police say
- China's Xi vows 'reunification' with Taiwan, but holds off threatening force
- Singapore opens quarantine-free travel to major countries, eyes COVID-19 'new normal'
Opinion
Most Read
- Jagannath University to lose playground as a shopping mall looms
- UK recognises Bangladesh vaccine certificate; no quarantine for fully-vaccinated travellers
- Chinese nationals among seven remanded over illicit lending via app
- Poachers on the prowl: Bangladesh moves to save sharks and stingrays
- Mymensingh joint suicide defies common sense
- Landmark global corporate tax deal finally wins agreement
- Hindus fearful in Indian Kashmir after wave of assassinations
- Islamic State bomber kills dozens at Shia mosque in northern Afghanistan
- Three Bangladeshis, seven others injured in Saudi drone attacks
- Tata regains control of troubled Air India with $2.4bn bid