Blast hits mosque in northeastern Afghanistan, killing worshippers

Published: 08 Oct 2021 05:20 PM BdST Updated: 08 Oct 2021 05:20 PM BdST

A blast tore through a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern province of Kunduz on Friday, a Taliban official said, causing multiple deaths.

"This afternoon, an explosion took place in a mosque of our Shia compatriots ... as a result of which a number of our compatriots were martyred and wounded," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter, adding that a special unit was arriving at the scene to investigate.

There have been several attacks, including one at a mosque in Kabul, in recent weeks, some of which have been claimed by Islamic State.

