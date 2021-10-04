Seven more killed in Oman following tropical storm Shaheen
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Oct 2021 07:06 PM BdST Updated: 04 Oct 2021 07:06 PM BdST
Seven more people were killed in Oman as heavy winds and rain swept through the country after tropical storm Shaheen made landfall, the national emergency committee said on Monday on its official Twitter account.
Four people had been killed on Sunday, including a child.
Latest data showed that the storm had subsided, the civil aviation authority said on Monday, warning that scattered rainfall was still expected.
It urged citizens to be careful crossing valleys and avoid low-lying areas.
When the eye of the storm crossed land, Shaheen was carrying winds of between 120 and 150 km per hour (75-93 mph), Omani authorities said. It was throwing up waves of up to 10 metres (32 feet).
Video footage from Omani broadcasters showed vehicles submerged as people tried to make their way through muddy brown floodwater. State TV showed people in flooded areas being rescued by helicopter. People walked along flooded streets, while a tractor ploughed through mud.
Up to 500 mm (20 inches) of rain was expected in some areas, raising the risk of flash floods.
Cyclones steadily lose their power over land and Shaheen was downgraded to a tropical storm after it cleared the ocean, the meteorology service said on Twitter.
- Taliban say forces destroyed IS cell
- Two Koreas reopen hotlines as North urges South to mend ties
- Vietnamese Americans mobilise to help Afghans
- Families of 3,000 missing Yazidis know where some of them are
- US Marines who defended Kabul airport return home
- Amid booster data dilemma, EU nations' plans diverge
- French Catholic Church had 3,000 paedophiles in its ranks: probe
- Dubai Expo revises worker death toll to 6
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi tired, seeks less court time over 'strained health' :lawyer
- Controversial Swedish cartoonist Lars Vilks killed in car crash
- In surprise move, new Japan PM to call Oct 31 election: NHK
- Cyclone Shaheen hits Oman with ferocious winds, killing four
- Taliban say forces destroy Islamic State cell hours after Kabul blast
- Vietnamese Americans, once displaced themselves, mobilise to help Afghans
Most Read
- Jagannath University to lose playground as a shopping mall looms
- Pandora Papers: ‘Unprecedented’ leaks reveal secret assets of world leaders
- Foreign channels with ads are off air in Bangladesh. Who will clean the feed?
- Cases of polycystic ovary syndrome are rising in Bangladesh. Experts point to a lack of awareness
- Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan arrested in drugs-on-cruise case
- Bangladesh cable operators shut broadcast of foreign TV channels with ads
- bKash cuts cash-out charge at ‘favourite’ agents
- Model Piasha remanded in case over Muniya’s death
- Users can check legal status of mobile phone handsets in Bangladesh via SMS
- Musicians flee Afghanistan, fearing Taliban rule