Small plane crashes into empty building outside Milan, all 8 onboard die
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Oct 2021 07:44 PM BdST Updated: 03 Oct 2021 07:44 PM BdST
A small private plane crashed into an empty building on the outskirts of Milan, northern Italy, on Sunday, killing all eight people onboard, police said.
The plane, which took off from Milan's Linate city airport, was headed for the island of Sardinia, officials said.
The crash occurred just outside a suburban metro station.
People in the area could hear a blast when the plane collided with the two-story building, which was empty at the time as it was being renovated.
Flames and smoke shot in the air and several vehicles parked along the street caught fire, witnesses said, but no other casualties were reported.
More stories
- No more uncontrolled immigration: Johnson
- Afghanistan on verge of socio-economic collapse: top EU diplomat
- 8 die in plane crash outside Milan
- Perilous jungle becomes a path of hope
- N Korea accuses UN of double standards over missile tests
- Iran asked US to unfreeze $10b to show good will
- Mamata retains chief minister post after easy win
- 60 African migrants drown en route to Canary Islands
Recent Stories
- Afghanistan on verge of socio-economic collapse, EU's top diplomat says
- North Korea accuses UN of double standards over missile tests, warns of consequences
- No more immigration: PM says Britain is in period of adjustment
- Mamata Banerjee retains chief minister’s post with record win in bypoll
- New supertalls test the limits, as the city consults an aging playbook
- Supporters of abortion rights, under siege, turn out for nationwide marches in the US
Opinion
Most Read
- Jagannath University to lose playground as a shopping mall looms
- Bangladesh cable operators shut broadcast of foreign TV channels with ads
- bKash cuts cash-out charge at ‘favourite’ agents
- Bangladesh telecom regulator to block fake, illegal handsets from Oct 1
- Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan arrested in drugs-on-cruise case
- Rohingya organisers seek new path to safety after killing of refugee leader
- Perilous, roadless jungle becomes a path of desperate hope
- 2005 Chattogram court attack: JMB bomb maker Mizan sentenced to death
- As bikers throng the streets, ‘it’s like Paris is in anarchy’
- Virus infection rate dips to 2.9% as Bangladesh registers 617 new cases