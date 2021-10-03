Afghanistan on verge of socio-economic collapse, EU's top diplomat says
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Oct 2021 06:58 PM BdST Updated: 03 Oct 2021 06:58 PM BdST
Afghanistan is facing a breakdown of its economic and social systems that risks turning into a humanitarian catastrophe, the European Union's foreign policy chief said on Sunday.
Avoiding the worst-case scenario would require the Taliban to comply with conditions that would enable more international assistance, Josep Borrell wrote in a blog post.
"Afghanistan is experiencing a serious humanitarian crisis and a socio-economic collapse is looming, which would be dangerous for Afghans, the region and international security," Borrell wrote.
Food prices in the country have jumped more than 50 percent since the Taliban took power in August as the freezing of $9 billion of Afghanistan's assets held in foreign central bank reserves and the withdrawal of foreign income stokes inflation.
The Afghan banking system is largely paralysed, with people unable to withdraw money, while the country's health system - which was heavily dependent on foreign aid - is close to collapse, according to Borrell.
"If the situation continues and with winter approaching, this risks turning into a humanitarian catastrophe," he wrote, adding that this could trigger mass migration into neighbouring states.
The 27-country EU has increased its humanitarian aid to Afghanistan since the Taliban took power, but halted its development assistance - a move also taken by other countries and the World Bank.
The EU response to the crisis would depend on the behaviour of the new Afghan authorities, Borrell said, and any resumption of relations would require compliance with conditions including human rights.
"This requires above all that the Taliban take the steps that will enable the international community to assist the Afghan people," he said, adding that female staff from international agencies must be able to do their job.
Widespread reports of human rights abuses and the exclusion of girls from schools have dented optimism that the Taliban's approach has changed since it first ran Afghanistan between 1996 and 2001.
Borrell met Qatari officials last week in the Qatari capital Doha, where the Taliban have a representation.
He said Qatar's contacts with the Taliban were aimed at moderating their behaviour, and urged Doha to use its contacts with them to ensure the "worst scenario" for Afghanistan could be avoided.
- No more uncontrolled immigration: Johnson
- Afghanistan on verge of socio-economic collapse: top EU diplomat
- 8 die in plane crash outside Milan
- Perilous jungle becomes a path of hope
- N Korea accuses UN of double standards over missile tests
- Iran asked US to unfreeze $10b to show good will
- Mamata retains chief minister post after easy win
- 60 African migrants drown en route to Canary Islands
- Small plane crashes into empty building outside Milan, all 8 onboard die
- Blast in Afghanistan's Kabul kills several civilians, says Taliban
- Afghanistan on verge of socio-economic collapse, EU's top diplomat says
- North Korea accuses UN of double standards over missile tests, warns of consequences
- No more immigration: PM says Britain is in period of adjustment
- Mamata Banerjee retains chief minister’s post with record win in bypoll
Most Read
- Jagannath University to lose playground as a shopping mall looms
- Bangladesh cable operators shut broadcast of foreign TV channels with ads
- bKash cuts cash-out charge at ‘favourite’ agents
- Bangladesh telecom regulator to block fake, illegal handsets from Oct 1
- Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan arrested in drugs-on-cruise case
- Rohingya organisers seek new path to safety after killing of refugee leader
- Perilous, roadless jungle becomes a path of desperate hope
- 2005 Chattogram court attack: JMB bomb maker Mizan sentenced to death
- As bikers throng the streets, ‘it’s like Paris is in anarchy’
- Virus infection rate dips to 2.9% as Bangladesh registers 617 new cases