Fire at COVID-19 hospital in Romania kills nine people
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Oct 2021 03:54 PM BdST Updated: 01 Oct 2021 03:54 PM BdST
Nine people died on Friday when a fire broke out in an intensive care unit at a Romanian hospital treating COVID-19 patients, officials said, the country's third deadly hospital fire in less than a year.
Firefighters extinguished the fire at the hospital in the eastern city of Constanta at around 0755 GMT, having brought in additional teams from nearby counties.
Video footage showed patients jumping out of windows from the hospital's lower levels and firefighters carrying people out.
Interim Health Minister Cseke Attila said 113 patients were in the hospital at the time of the fire, including 10 in the intensive care unit.
Emergency response teams have installed a mobile triage unit near the hospital and 50 patients have so far been evacuated and transferred to other hospitals.
There were more than 12,100 COVID-19 patients, including 315 children, being treated in Romanian hospitals as of Thursday, including 1,364 in intensive care units.
The number of new COVID-19 infections in Romania reached 12,032 on Thursday, a new record high, and intensive care units across the country were running out of space. Romania has the second-lowest vaccination rate in the 27-nation European Union.
In February, a fire killed four patients at a COVID-19 hospital in the capital Bucharest. Last November 10 people died in an intensive care unit at the Piatra Neamt county hospital.
Even before the pandemic, Romania's health care system had been under pressure, dogged by corruption, inefficiencies and politicised management. The country has one of the EU's least developed healthcare infrastructures.
The state has built one hospital in the last three decades, spends the least on healthcare in the EU and tens of thousands of doctors and nurses have emigrated.
- Lithuania vs. China: A Baltic minnow defies a rising superpower
- Kosovo, Serbia agree deal to end border tensions
- Israel foreign minister visits Bahrain
- France's Sarkozy likely to avoid jail despite new conviction
- Sarah Everard murder: UK police officer given whole life sentence
- Israeli foreign minister in Bahrain to sign deals, open embassy
- Editor who investigated Navalny poisoning is declared wanted man
- Erdogan praises ties with Russia
- As need in Afghanistan grows dire, aid groups plead for assistance
- ‘Shrinking the conflict’: What does Israel’s new mantra really mean?
- Lithuania vs. China: A Baltic minnow defies a rising superpower
- Ethiopia plans to expel UN officials leading aid response in Tigray
- Canada marks first national holiday for indigenous reconciliation
- France's Sarkozy likely to avoid jail despite new conviction
Most Read
- Bangladesh telecom regulator to block fake, illegal handsets from Oct 1
- Bangladesh registering mobile phones with 3-month lifeline for illegal ones
- Dhaka court summons cricketer Nasir and Tamima in a case over ‘illicit marriage’
- Users can check legal status of mobile phone handsets in Bangladesh via SMS
- Family says ARSA killed Rohingya refugee leader Mohib Ullah
- Rabindra University suspends teacher Farhana Baten over forced haircut
- Russia to host first royal wedding in more than a century
- Afghan girls' football squad find new home in Ronaldo's Portugal
- What are the challenges faced by girls growing up in Bangladesh?
- Probe panel finds proof of forced haircuts by Rabindra University teacher