Russia's Navalny nominated for EU rights prize
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Sep 2021 10:44 PM BdST Updated: 27 Sep 2021 10:44 PM BdST
Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was nominated on Monday for the European Parliament's annual human rights prize as European Union lawmakers sought to keep the public spotlight on his pro-democracy network, which has been banned in Russia.
Navalny, 45, who was poisoned in August 2020 by what Western nations said was a nerve agent, is serving a 2-1/2-year sentence for parole violations he calls trumped up. The EU has imposed sanctions on Russian officials over Navalny's poisoning and imprisonment.
Moscow denies any wrongdoing and accuses the EU of interfering in its domestic affairs.
"It is vital that we in the European Parliament confirm our relentless support for Navalny and stress that his wellbeing is the responsibility of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin," Peter van Dalen, a Dutch centre-right EU lawmaker, told an assembly meeting.
The 50,000 euro ($59,000) Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought, named after Soviet dissident Andrei Sakharov, is awarded every year. The winner will be announced on Oct 21, with a prize-giving in December.
Past laureates include South African president Nelson Mandela, Venezuela's democratic opposition and Pakistani education activist Malala Yousafzai.
Other 2021 nominees include a group of prominent Afghan women, Bolivian politician Jeanine Anez and British-based human rights non-governmental organisation Global Witness.
- Poor nations warn of visa headaches as Glasgow climate talks near
- Australia's prime minister yet to commit to attending UN climate summit
- No one from Afghanistan will address world leaders at UN
- German capital Berlin to get first female mayor
- War crimes prosecutor leaves US forces out of Afghan probe bid
- Found evidence of extremism on migrants' phones: Poland
- Myanmar air strikes reported in battle
- La Palma's airport reopens although flights cancelled
- Australia's prime minister yet to commit to attending UN climate summit
- No one from Afghanistan will address world leaders at UN
- Poland says it found evidence of extremism on migrants' phones
- German capital Berlin to get first female mayor
- Poor nations warn of visa headaches as Glasgow climate talks near
- ICC prosecutor seeks to resume Afghanistan war crimes probe
Most Read
- Bangladesh Bank issues notice on savings certificate interest cuts
- Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi had bought a cow from a digital market. It was never delivered
- Video of a man setting his ridesharing motorcycle on fire goes viral on Facebook
- Bangladesh’s ride-hailing drivers demand fee cut, call strike
- Shrink Facebook to save the world
- Bangladesh tourism industry has reopened partially, but pandemic aftershock lingers
- SSC exams to start Nov 14, HSC exams on Dec 2
- German Social Democrats beat conservatives in vote to decide Merkel successor
- Husband, doctor sued over death of Scholastica school counsellor
- Owner found dead in building under construction in Chattogram