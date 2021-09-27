German capital Berlin to get first female mayor
Published: 27 Sep 2021 07:03 PM BdST Updated: 27 Sep 2021 07:03 PM BdST
The Social Democrats (SPD) won the regional election to lead the state government in Berlin, according to provisional results on Monday, meaning that their candidate Franziska Giffey will become the first female mayor of the German capital.
Giffey, 43, who was previously family minister in Chancellor Angela Merkel's national government, will take over from the SPD's Michael Mueller as mayor after he decided not to run again.
The SPD scored 21.4%, slightly down from the 21.6% they scored in 2016, while the Greens came in at 18.9%, up from 15.2% and the far-left Linke dropped to 14% from 15.5%.
The SPD looks set to continue their current coalition in city hall with the Greens and the Linke.
Giffey, once seen as a contender to lead the SPD on the national level, stepped down as minister in May after a scandal surrounding plagarism in her doctoral thesis.
More stories
- Myanmar air strikes reported in battle
- La Palma's airport reopens although flights cancelled
- 3 killed in US train derailment
- Taliban ask airlines to resume international flights
- Man arrested for Sabina’s murder
- Israeli troops kill 5 Hamas gunmen: military
- Merkel's superpower - being underestimated
- Odisha, Andhra Pradesh on alert as cyclone looms
Recent Stories
- German capital Berlin to get first female mayor
- Poor nations warn of visa headaches as Glasgow climate talks near
- ICC prosecutor seeks to resume Afghanistan war crimes probe
- Strong quake hits Greece's biggest island of Crete, one person killed
- Freed from Guantánamo, but still in limbo 15 years later
- They never could work from home. These are their stories
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh Bank issues notice on savings certificate interest cuts
- Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi had bought a cow from a digital market. It was never delivered
- German Social Democrats beat conservatives in vote to decide Merkel successor
- Husband, doctor sued over death of Scholastica school counsellor
- Bangladesh tourism industry has reopened partially, but pandemic aftershock lingers
- ‘No time to be a child’
- Man arrested on suspicion of murder of London teacher Sabina Nessa
- Shrink Facebook to save the world
- The Marines reluctantly let a Sikh officer wear a turban. He says it’s not enough
- German conservative candidate makes voting blunder on election day