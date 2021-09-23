Nobel prize banquet postponed again in 2021 due to pandemic
>>Reuters
Published: 23 Sep 2021 06:45 PM BdST Updated: 23 Sep 2021 06:45 PM BdST
There will be no banquet in Stockholm this year and laureates will receive their Nobel Prize medals and diplomas in their home countries, the Nobel Foundation said on Thursday.
The traditional festivities were replaced last year as well with a mainly digital celebration as the pandemic raged Europe and the rest of the world.
"I think everybody would like the COVID-19 pandemic to be over, but we are not there yet," the Nobel Foundation said in a statement, adding it hoped to hold a small, local award ceremony despite the laureates not being present.
The Foundation said the ceremony will be broadcast on television and live streamed via its Nobel Prize digital platforms.
The Norwegian Nobel Committee is keeping open the possibility of awarding the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo in an in-person event.
"In mid-October, the Committee will announce the format of the Nobel festivities in Oslo," the Nobel Foundation said.
Last year's Peace Prize was awarded to the World Food Programme in a virtual ceremomy.
This year's Nobel Prizes, awarded in for achievement in medicine, physics, chemistry, literature, peace and economics, will be announced from October 4 to 11.
The Nobel Prizes were created in the will of Swedish dynamite inventor and businessman Alfred Nobel and have been awarded since 1901.
- US is lifting travel ban. What do the new rules mean?
- US court compels Facebook to release records of anti-Rohingya content
- Haitian migrants seek Mexico asylum amid US border crackdown
- US to give $178m in aid for Rohingya
- Developing nations plea to stop vaccine hoarding
- 'He wanted to die rather than go back'
- DiCaprio invests in cultivated meat
- Biden calls for diplomacy, not conflict at UN
- An experiment to stop online abuse falls short in Germany
- Vaccine spat is unhealthy for UK-India trade talks
- US court compels Facebook to release records of anti-Rohingya content
- The US is lifting travel restrictions for visitors. What do the new rules mean?
- Amid US border crackdown, some Haitian migrants seek asylum in Mexico
- US to provide $178m in aid for Rohingya in Bangladesh and Myanmar
Most Read
- ADB to give $12bn in loans to Bangladesh over 5 years
- Coca-Cola Bangladesh gets Ta Duy Tung as new MD
- Moderna vs Pfizer: Both knockouts, but one seems to have the edge
- Panama-listed firm gets Bangladesh solar power plant job
- Bangladesh hopeful of Bangabandhu killer Rashed Chowdhury's extradition
- Police break up Eorange customers’ street protest
- Declare COVID vaccines 'global public good', says Hasina
- Bangladesh cuts interest on bigger investments in savings certificates
- India opens highest military ranks to women after lengthy fight
- Bangladesh plans 5G test run in 2021, says Sajeeb Wazed Joy