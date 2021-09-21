Canada's Trudeau vows cooperation with opponents after bid for majority fails
>>Steve Scherer and David Ljunggren, Reuters
Published: 21 Sep 2021 01:41 PM BdST Updated: 21 Sep 2021 01:41 PM BdST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday acknowledged he will need to work with other parties after he fell short of winning a majority in parliamentary elections, leaving him once more dependent on opposition legislators to govern.
Trudeau, 49, was re-elected to a third term on Monday after calling a vote two years early, hoping for approval of his free-spending response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 2019 he had been working with a minority, forced to make deals with other parties to push through legislation.
But provisional results showed virtually no change from the 2019 election, delivering up another minority and begging the question of why Trudeau had called a vote that the official opposition Conservative Party portrayed as a cynical power grab.
Trudeau, in power since 2015, said he had a clear mandate to continue the path to recovery while conceding Canadians did not want to be thinking about politics or elections.
"You just want to know that your members of parliament of all stripes will have your back through this crisis and beyond," he told supporters in Montreal. "You have given this Parliament and this government clear directions."
The result suggests there will be little change in approach from the Liberals, who racked up record levels of debt and massive budget deficits fighting COVID-19.
Trudeau, who promised tens of billions of dollars in new investments during the campaign, will once again rely on the support of the smaller left-leaning New Democrats, who want even more social spending.
"We're getting more of the same as what we had before. I don't think markets are going to react either way," said Martin Pelletier, senior portfolio manager at Trivest Wealth Counsel.
The Canadian dollar was trading slightly higher at 1.2766 to the greenback, or 78.33 US cents, in Asian trading on Tuesday.
Provisional results showed the Liberals ahead in 155 constituencies, short of the 170 Trudeau needed to control the 338-seat House of Commons. The Conservatives were on 122 with the New Democrats on 26.
"The message Canadians are sending loud and clear is they like the direction the government is taking the country in but they're not quite sure they want to give anybody carte blanche," former close Trudeau advisor Gerry Butts told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp.
Around 800,000 mail-in ballots will be counted on Tuesday, which could affect the final tally in some seats.
The result is a blow to the right-leaning Conservatives, whose leader Erin O'Toole had tried to take a more centrist approach to attract progressive voters.
For the second election in a row the party won a larger share of the popular vote than the Liberals, who nevertheless triumphed with their lock on major urban centres.
O'Toole, who said he was sure Trudeau plans to call another election within two years, said he had called the Liberal leader and challenged him to put the unity of Canada first.
"I told him if he thinks he can threaten Canadians with another election in 18 months, the Conservative Party will be ready," he told supporters in his home town of Oshawa, east of Toronto.
Je viens tout juste de voter pour l’#Elxn44, et vous devriez y aller aussi. pic.twitter.com/qI6OnZlrjJ— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 20, 2021
- Four found dead near Polish-Belarus border
- Eight killed in Russian university shooting
- US to allow vaccinated international air travelers in November
- Canada’s election: What you need to know
- Australia defends scrapping of French submarine deal
- Court finds 'Hotel Rwanda' film hero guilty in terrorism case
- Haiti protests mass deportation of migrants
- Submarine deal gives Britain its moment on the global stage
- Prince Andrew is served sexual assault lawsuit in United States
- Canada's Trudeau vows cooperation with opponents after bid for majority fails
- Calls grow among experts in Singapore for a vaccine mandate as COVID-19 spikes
- UK's Princess Beatrice gives birth to baby girl
- In Spain, abortions are legal, but many doctors refuse to perform them
- White House condemns border guard use of whip-like cord against Haitian migrants
Most Read
- India says Bangladesh to be ‘among the first’ to get vaccine as the export ban goes
- Bangladesh logs 26 virus deaths in a day, lowest since May
- ACC sues Azad, former DG of health services, over Regent Hospital scam
- US to allow vaccinated international air travellers in November
- India to restart COVID vaccine exports to COVAX, neighbours
- How to hold onto post-lockdown joy: Practice gratitude
- Hasina plants tree, dedicates bench to Bangabandhu at UN Headquarters garden
- Poll violence leaves two dead, many injured in Moheshkhali, Kutubdia
- Bangladesh allows universities to reopen after Sept 27
- Canada's Trudeau wins another minority in election, claims 'clear mandate'