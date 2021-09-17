Taliban say Afghan boys' schools to reopen, no mention of girls
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Sep 2021 08:53 PM BdST Updated: 17 Sep 2021 08:53 PM BdST
Afghan schools will open for boys from Saturday, the new Taliban ministry of education said in a statement that gave no indication of when girls might be able to go back to their classes.
More than a month after the movement seized the capital Kabul, most educational institutions have remained closed as the Taliban have struggled to reopen the economy and restore normal life in the cities.
At some of the schools that have managed to operate, girls up to the sixth grade have attended, and women students have gone to university classes. But high schools for girls have been closed.
Taliban officials have said they will not replicate the fundamentalist policies of the previous Taliban government, which banned girls' education, and they have promised that girls will be able to study so long as they do so in segregated classrooms.
While the Taliban did not order schools to close after their takeover, the movement has said the security situation meant that many activities for women and girls were not yet possible, and the latest statement did not mention girls at all.
It said state and private schools at primary and secondary level as well as official madrasa religious schools would be open from Saturday.
"All teachers and male students should attend school," the statement said.
- Afghan boys' schools to reopen
- Vaccination problems may vex UNGA gathering
- N Korea accuses US of double standards
- Chinese astronauts return after 90-day mission to space station
- China urges Afghanistan to counter terrorism, vows more aid
- Thousands of migrants huddle under Texas bridge
- Unfreeze Afghan assets abroad: Uzbek president
- Russians vote amid fear of post-Putin unknown
- Taliban say Afghan boys' schools to reopen, no mention of girls
- Vaccination problems may vex UN General Assembly gathering
- Attacks on Myanmar telecom towers show evolving tactics in conflict
- Chinese astronauts return after 90-day mission to space station
- Singapore plans to improve worker dormitories after virus outbreak
- China's Xi urges Afghanistan to stamp out terrorism, vows more aid
Most Read
- Bangladesh allows universities to reopen after Sept 27
- Evaly boss Rassel planned to declare bankruptcy: RAB
- RAB arrests Evaly MD, wife amid embezzlement allegations
- UGC launches COVID vaccine registration weblink for university students
- Matarbari: The next hub of power and port
- Hasina leaves Dhaka to join UNGA
- A Bangla rendition of 'Manike Mage Hithe'? Yohani is open to it
- The new image makers
- Investors brace for a great fall in China
- ‘Alone and fearful’: A Bangladesh schoolgirl discovers all female classmates were married off in pandemic