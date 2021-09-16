The US makes coronavirus vaccinations mandatory for new immigrants
>>Kaly Soto, The New York Times
Published: 16 Sep 2021 01:58 AM BdST Updated: 16 Sep 2021 01:58 AM BdST
Beginning Oct 1, new immigrants to the United States must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services said in a news release Tuesday.
People seeking to become “lawful permanent residents” — or green card holders — have permission to live in the US and eventually seek citizenship. Applicants for permanent residency must undergo a medical examination.
The COVID-19 vaccine joins a list of others that applicants must have, including inoculations against measles, mumps, rubella, polio and hepatitis A and B, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some people may be exempt from the new rules, including those who are too young to be vaccinated and those who have medical conditions that make the shots dangerous for them.
About 54% of the US population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and some people have begun to get booster shots.
The new requirement for those seeking permanent US residency is in line with President Joe Biden’s new vaccine mandates for federal workers and contractors. The Pentagon has announced that active-duty military personnel also must be vaccinated.
Biden has rolled back several Trump-era immigration rules, including a ban on legal immigration that Donald Trump implemented at the beginning of the pandemic.
©2021 The New York Times Company
- Liz Truss, Britain's new foreign minister
- Liz Truss, Britain's new foreign minister
- In rural Afghanistan no shooting or checkpoints
- Afghan women overseas pose in colourful attire
- Taliban seize $12.4m from top Afghan officials
- Activists in Russia push to make domestic violence a voting issue
- Afghan women's football team arrives in Pakistan
- Newsom easily retains job
- Liz Truss, Britain's new foreign minister. What are her views?
- 'This is how we dress': Afghan women overseas pose in colourful attire
- Factbox: Liz Truss, Britain's new foreign minister. What are her views?
- Taliban seize $12.4 million from former top Afghan officials
- In rural Afghanistan, war remnants everywhere, but no shooting or checkpoints
- UK PM Johnson to reshuffle ministers on Wednesday
Most Read
- Bangladesh allows universities to reopen after Sept 27
- Car, handset and makeup box: Pori Moni seeks to get them back
- Bangladesh gets first female MD of a state-owned bank in Shirin Akhter
- Bangladesh plans Earth observation satellite, its second outpost in space
- 2025 curriculum drops exams for some grades, adds more classwork assessment
- Magistrates explain away Pori Moni remand, but HC remains ‘unsatisfied’
- Pre-lockdown exodus from Dhaka in 2020 spread COVID-19 across Bangladesh: study
- The new image makers
- Apple's new iPhone 13 touts faster 5G, sharper cameras to spur trade-ins
- Bangladesh logs 51 virus deaths, 1,901 cases in a day