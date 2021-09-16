Liz Truss, Britain's new foreign minister. What are her views?
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Sep 2021 12:30 AM BdST Updated: 16 Sep 2021 12:30 AM BdST
Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed Liz Truss as foreign minister on Wednesday, only the second woman to hold the position in Britain.
As trade minister for the past two years, Truss has been a strong advocate of Britain's economic and diplomatic realignment towards the Indo-Pacific region, spearheading efforts to join a trans-Pacific trading bloc. The 46-year-old has struck trade deals around the world, including with Japan and Australia.
Here are some of her views on foreign affairs:
ON THE UNITED STATES
Truss has not succeeded in securing a highly-prized trade deal with the United States, with President Joe Biden's administration prioritising a complete review of Trump-era trade policy.
However, Truss has helped to negotiate the de-escalation of a long-standing trade dispute over aircraft subsidies and the removal of US tariffs on a range of British exports.
Truss met a series of US libertarian groups that have championed tax cuts and deregulation for businesses in 2018, according to documents cited by Greenpeace. It cited a briefing note as saying Truss wanted to hear "what we can learn from 'Reaganomics' on things like regulation and red tape".
"Reaganomics" is a theory that tax breaks and other benefits for corporations and the wealthy will benefit everyone else, which has been fiercely debated since Reagan made it a centrepiece of his economic strategy in the 1980s.
ON CHINA
Truss had called for the world to "get tough with China" and has said the World Trade Organization should refuse to treat China as a developed country, a status it currently enjoys.
She has argued that China benefits from exceptions to the rules which were made decades ago and no longer reflect its status as an economic superpower.
"The WTO was established when China was 10% the size of the US economy," Truss told the Financial Times in an interview earlier this year. "It is ludicrous that it is still self-designating as a developing country."
Truss said some of China's behaviour has contributed to an erosion of trust in the global trade system and urged other countries to clamp down on what it sees as unfair subsidies for state-owned enterprises.
"This is the time to get tough on China and their behaviour in the global trading system," she said.
ON THE EUROPEAN UNION
Truss backed staying in the European Union during the 2016 Brexit referendum but has said she has since changed her mind and has called for Britain to use the opportunity of leaving the EU to transform its economy.
She said on Tuesday that British firms must do more to take advantage of new export routes opened up by Brexit.
"The path to economic revival does not lie in retreating and retrenching but in free trade and free enterprise," she said.
- Liz Truss, Britain's new foreign minister
- Liz Truss, Britain's new foreign minister
- In rural Afghanistan no shooting or checkpoints
- Afghan women overseas pose in colourful attire
- Taliban seize $12.4m from top Afghan officials
- Activists in Russia push to make domestic violence a voting issue
- Afghan women's football team arrives in Pakistan
- Newsom easily retains job
- Liz Truss, Britain's new foreign minister. What are her views?
- 'This is how we dress': Afghan women overseas pose in colourful attire
- Factbox: Liz Truss, Britain's new foreign minister. What are her views?
- Taliban seize $12.4 million from former top Afghan officials
- In rural Afghanistan, war remnants everywhere, but no shooting or checkpoints
- UK PM Johnson to reshuffle ministers on Wednesday
Most Read
- Bangladesh allows universities to reopen after Sept 27
- Car, handset and makeup box: Pori Moni seeks to get them back
- Bangladesh gets first female MD of a state-owned bank in Shirin Akhter
- Bangladesh plans Earth observation satellite, its second outpost in space
- 2025 curriculum drops exams for some grades, adds more classwork assessment
- Pre-lockdown exodus from Dhaka in 2020 spread COVID-19 across Bangladesh: study
- Magistrates explain away Pori Moni remand, but HC remains ‘unsatisfied’
- Apple's new iPhone 13 touts faster 5G, sharper cameras to spur trade-ins
- The new image makers
- Amitabh refuses to make ‘Pencile Aka Pori’ over disagreement with Humayun’s family