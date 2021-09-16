China launches emergency response after quake kills at least three
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Sep 2021 11:53 AM BdST Updated: 16 Sep 2021 11:53 AM BdST
China launched an emergency response on Thursday after a 6.0-magnitude earthquake jolted the southwestern province of Sichuan killing at least three people, state media reported.
Sichuan's earthquake relief headquarters activated a level-II response, the Xinhua news agency reported, the second-highest in China's four-tier emergency response system.
Luzhou City launched a level-I emergency response.
The China Earthquake Networks Center said the epicentre of the earthquake was 29.2 degrees north latitude and 105.34 degrees east longitude. It struck at a depth of 10 km (6 miles) at 4:33 am (2033 GMT).
As well as at least three people killed, tens of people suffered light injuries, media reported.
