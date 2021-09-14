Vladimir Putin self-isolates after COVID-19 detected in entourage: Kremlin
>> Reuters
Published: 14 Sep 2021 04:09 PM BdST Updated: 14 Sep 2021 04:09 PM BdST
Russian President Vladimir Putin is self-isolating after members of his entourage fell ill with COVID-19 and will therefore not travel to Tajikistan this week for planned regional security meetings, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.
Putin, 68, was due to travel to Tajikistan for high-level meetings of the CSTO and SCO regional alliances with the rapid deterioration of security in neighbouring Afghanistan in focus.
The Kremlin said in a statement on Tuesday that Putin had called Tajikistan's President Emomali Rakhmon to explain he could not travel due to his self-isolation regime and would take part in the meetings via video link instead.
"Putin said that due to cases of coronavirus in his entourage, he has to observe a self-isolation regime for a certain period of time," the Kremlin said in the statement on the phone call.
The Russian leader has taken an array of health precautions throughout the pandemic and has had two doses of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine.
- Hurricane Nicholas makes landfall in United States
- Taliban deny the death of their leader, Mullah Baradar
- Suu Kyi back in court
- ‘Afghan women should not work alongside men’
- Family of US hostage held by Taliban calls for envoy's firing
- A million Afghan children could die, UN warns
- Afghanistan blame game shifts to US Congress
- Trudeau sought an election he risks losing
- Hurricane Nicholas makes landfall, pounds coastal Texas, Louisiana with rain
- Taliban deny their deputy prime minister, Mullah Baradar, is dead
- Thousands protest against Taliban in Kandahar over evictions
- R Kelly was sexually abusing Aaliyah when she was 13 or 14, witness says
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi back in court after absence, still 'somewhat dizzy'
- Malaysia's germ-busting clown finds new role in pandemic
Most Read
- 2025 curriculum drops exams for some grades, adds more classwork assessment
- Bangladesh to shut 'illegal, fake' mobile phones from Oct
- Shakib, Niaz Morshed join fund manager LR Global as advisers
- Apple issues emergency security updates to close a spyware flaw
- Razib Bin Islam was stuck in Kabul when the Taliban entered. Here is how he escaped
- Bangladesh will ‘retire’ quick rental power plants, keep them ‘on standby’
- Pori Moni is set for a comeback to film after weeks in detention
- Afghan women should not work alongside men, senior Taliban figure says
- 1-year-old is killed, and mother’s boyfriend is arrested
- Bangladesh Bank wants audit of 9 e-commerce businesses over scams